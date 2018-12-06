‘Avengers 4,’ ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailers Reportedly Coming This Week

The last few weeks have seen a whirlwind of speculation and false reports over Marvel Studios trailers for Avengers 4 and, now, Captain Marvel. But while Marvel has yet to announce anything themselves.

That hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from buzzing, and now it’s sounding like the next Captain Marvel could debut sooner than we thought — and before the first look at Avengers 4. But fans won’t have to wait long for their first look at the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, as rumors also indicate that the first teaser is also coming this week.

According to entertainment YouTuber John Campea, Marvel Studios will debut the new trailer for Captain Marvel at halftime during tomorrow’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington football team.

Marvel fans and bloggers Daniel RPK and Manabyte have also been dropping teases all week, confirming the Captain Marvel news in the wake of Campea’s tweet. They also purported that the Avengers 4 trailer will be coming on Wednesday, December 5th, possibly during the episode of Good Morning America.

Of course, until Marvel Studios or Disney proper actually confirms this, we cannot reasonably say that fans should expect it. But they might not announce it in advance, as they normally do, considering Disney’s recent track record.

Fans knew to watch episodes of Good Morning America in advance because Disney promised the first teaser trailers for both Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel. They also advertised the first trailers for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi before they debuted during Monday Night Football broadcasts.

However, The Lion King made a surprising debut during the FOX’s Thanksgiving day NFL game. And the first trailer for Artemis Fowl debuted the next day without any sort of announcement.

But that is only a recent trend, and the new trailers for Aladdin and Dumbo were both announced before they premiered during Monday Night Football and the Country Music Awards respectively.

Of course, we won’t know for sure until it actually happens or if Disney decides to announce it. But with the mounting buzz, we wouldn’t be surprised to see something revealed in the very near future.

Either way, we’ll know for sure if these reports are accurate tomorrow when Monday Night Football is broadcasted on ESPN.

Captain Marvel is scheduled to premiere in theaters on March 8th, while Avengers 4 will follow suit on May 3rd.