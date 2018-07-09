Avengers 4: Cassie Lang Casting Rumors Could Reveal Film’s Plot

Given how little we know about next year’s sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, as well as Infinity War itself, fans have many questions about the movie. This latest casting rumor will likely cause even more head scratches.

That Hashtag Show is reporting Emma Fuhrmann has joined the cast of Avengers 4 as Cassie Lang, Ant-Man‘s daughter. Emma is six years older than current Cassie actor Abby Ryder Fortson, leading to a whole new wave of speculation about the movie.

Fuhrmann’s management did not comment, leading some to believe the report is accurate.

If this is the case, it would lend more credence toward the rumors of time travel having a major impact on the plot of the untitled Avengers sequel, though this would be the first indication that the film would be exploring the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Photos from the set of the movie seemed to reveal some Avengers would find themselves back in the Battle of New York, which occurred in the first film. This was supported by the appearances of Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, who looked like they were in those costumes for their characters.

But then there were doubts of time travel when Tony Stark’s BARF technology from Captain America: Civil War was seen on set, and the Russo Brothers themselves have stated that their final Cap film had a major hint toward their upcoming storylines.

Ant-Man has yet to appear in the marketing for Avengers: Infinity War, though he will have a role in the film. He was spotted on set with Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans during production of Avengers 4, and Evangeline Lilly herself has stated she’s involved with the upcoming sequel, so we know there is a possibility for Cassie Lang to appear alongside her father.

Whether or not this confirms time-travel is another story altogether. Given the nature of the Infinity Stones, there could be all sorts of shenanigans in play that could explain the sudden age jump for Ant-Man’s daughter.

Then again, this is just another indication that when it comes to defeating Thanos in his quest to wipe out the universe, all hope lies in Strange.

Hopefully we’ll have a better idea of what to expect after next week, when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

What do you think about these latest casting rumors? Chime in with your theory in the comments!