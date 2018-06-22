Another Member of the Eternals Rumored for ‘Avengers 4’

Avengers: Infinity War already spanned quite a lot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it sounds like the film’s sequel could introduce some new faces.

A new rumor from MCUCosmic suggests that Kronos, a member of the Eternals, could be playing a role in Avengers 4. This comes after comic creator Jim Starlin hinted that another one of his original characters would appear in the upcoming film.

For the uninitiated, Kronos was created by Starlin in 1973’s Iron Man #55. Kronos was the leader of the Eternals of Earth, who becomes merged with time itself as the result of an experiment with cosmic energy. This allowed Kronos to develop an above-superhuman intelligence, as well as the ability to control the souls of dead people.

It’s unclear exactly what role Kronos would theoretically have within Avengers 4, although there are certainly a few possibilities. There’s a chance that Kronos’ soul-related powers could be a factor, especially considering the various fan theories surrounding the Soul Stone. Or there’s a chance that Kronos could just appear in some sort of flashback sequence, seeing as he helped found Thanos’ home planet of Titan.

Whether or not Kronos ends up playing a role in Avengers 4, it sounds like fans should be prepared for a pretty wild ride.

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Chris Hemsworth, who will reprise his role as Thor, said earlier this month. “That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.”

“The second one I’m probably even more excited about,” Hemsworth continued. “Just for people to see. I just think it’s another step again. Each step we seem to take with these films, I’ve loved the fact that there’s been growth and evolution and it continues to surprise people as opposed to sort of flatlining, which was obviously always a fear—that they’d run out of ideas or run dry of creative excitement. For me, this whole experience has been incredible. In particular the last one.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.