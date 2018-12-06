Chris Evans Nominates ‘Avengers’ Co-Star Robert Downey Jr. to Host the Oscars

While Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the first piece of new around Avengers 4, it sounds like one of the franchise’s stars might be planning a whole new kind of challenge.

Chris Evans, who plays Steve Rogers/Captain America in the franchise, recently responded to a tweet theorizing who would host the 2019 Academy Awards. As Evans put it, he would want his Avengers co-star, Robert Downey Jr., to host the proceedings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, there’s no telling if Downey will ultimately end up hosting the ceremony, but the notion of Evans virtually campaigning for him will surely put a smile on many Marvel fans’ faces. After all, Captain America and Downey’s Tony Stark/Iron Man have yet to fully cross paths again in the MCU, after breaking apart in Captain America: Civil War and being on separate journeys in Avengers: Infinity War.

“What’s interesting about these characters is that they’re all heroes,” co-director Joe Russo explained during the film’s commentary track. “And that, irrespective of the events of Civil War and the fact that they caused physical damage to Rhodey, when aliens show up with the intent to destroy the Earth, he does not hesitate, as a hero, to invite in other heroes who can help him defend the planet. And I think it will be a much different situation if Tony were here. If Tony and Steve had to see each other for the first time, it would be much more complicated.”

“Tony’s too intelligent and has too big of an ego to be a stooge to the government,” Russo noted. “He will take whatever by-product came out of Civil War and use it to his own advantage and to keep the Avengers alive in a way that he feels like is less the compromise, the better for him. So, I think he has not been actively pursuing bringing Steve Rogers and Natasha and Sam and Wanda to justice. He has in fact been turning the other way. “

Thankfully, it’s safe to assume that the pair will be sharing the screen in Avengers 4, although it’s unclear exactly what that will mean for both characters.

Would you want to see Downey host the 2019 Oscars? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.