Chris Evans Clarifies His ‘Avengers 4’ Goodbye Tweet

It seems like the end of an era is upon us, Marvel fans, as the future of the superhero franchise could be changed with the release of Avengers 4. Even Captain Americahimself seems ready for a change, as actor Chris Evans tweeted a fond farewell that had many people speculating he was done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That might not be the case, according to Evans himself, who recently spoke about his tweet and the intense reaction it spawned during an appearance at ACE Comic Con in Chicago.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” Evans said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.

“You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

For those of you holding out hope, this could indicate that Evans might not be entirely finished playing Steve Rogers. That’s pretty surprising, considering the fatalist nature of Evans’ social media post.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans wrote. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

You can see where fans got the idea that he was done with the franchise, but it sounds like Evans is walking that back. Though, as he himself states, that could be for spoiler reasons.

Work on the latest Marvel Studios crossover appears to be wrapping up, with directors Joe and Anthony Russo celebrating the end of the reshoots with a mysterious photo published on social media.

Evans has seemingly looked forward to this moment, knowing he cannot play the role of Captain America forever.

“You want to get off the train before they push you off … I used to have thoughts of wanting to climb to the top of something, or wanting to be somebody,” Evans said to the New York Times before the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War. “But when you get the thing that you think you want and then you wake up and realize that you still have pockets of sadness, and that your struggle will reinvent itself, you stop chasing after those things and it is liberating, because you realize that right here, right now, is exactly all I need.”

We’ll see if Cap survives the battle with Thanos when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.