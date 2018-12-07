‘Avengers 4: Endgame’ Poster Released

Marvel fans can finally breathe a sight of relief, because the first official poster for Avengers 4 has officially arrived.

Marvel Studios recently debuted the first teaser poster for their upcoming epic, which you can check out below.

Details are still relatively unknown about the fourth Avengers film, which has led to a pretty steady stream of speculation and theories in the months since Avengers: Infinity War made its debut. While the films were initially announced as Infinity War Part 1 and 2, the stories evolved into unique stories over time.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Christopher Markus said in an interview earlier this year. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” Stephen McFeely echoed. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans,” Joe Russo continued. “I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago.”

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.