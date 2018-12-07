‘Avengers 4: Endgame’: Doctor Strange Told Us the Title in ‘Infinity War’

The long-awaited trailer for Avengers 4 came out earlier this morning, and with it we were introduced to the title of the movie: Avengers: Endgame. Not only was the title revealed to not be Avengers: Annihilation as some previously suspected, it’s something that was said within Avengers: Infinity War by the Sorcerer Supreme himself.

Check out the tweet below, which includes an image of Doctor Strange doing exactly that:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In one of the movie’s most memorable moments, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) — realizing the team fighting Thanos on Titan was done for — looks over at Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and says that the group is “in the endgame now.”

On the press tour of Infinity War, the Russo Brothers told ComicBook.com that the title for Avengers 4 was breaking new ground, not having any direct correlation with a famous comic book run.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” Joe Russo said. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

The director went on to tell us how his brother and he aren’t hired to do direct adaptations of comics word for word. Rather, they want to create an entirely new story while drawing inspiration from the Marvel comics mythos.

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans,” Joe Russo said. “I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago.”

What do you think of the new Avengers 4 title? Were you expecting something else? Let us know in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame is set for release on April 26, 2019.