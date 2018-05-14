Russo Brothers Reveal Closest ‘Avengers 4’ Title Guess

Less than a year from release, the title for Avengers 4 has not yet been revealed but the sibling director duo Anthony and Joe Russo are willing to admit which guess they’ve seen that’s the closest to the actual title.

So far, the Russo Brothers tell ComicBook.com that no theory they have seen has hit the nail on the head for Avengers 4‘s title. However, they do admit that ComicBook.com’s guess of “Avengers: Forever” is the closest anyone has come to get the title right. Joe Russo then went on to joke about just how close this title guess actually was: “The actual title is The Avengers: Almost Forever.”

With the title of “Infinity Gauntlet” having been officially ruled out, the directors admit they are merely adapting a version of the Marvel Comics source material rather than directly following it in a predictable manner.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” Joe Russo said. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

Such an approach is how the Russo Brothers plan to dodge any stories involving Adam Warlock, who will not be appearing in their upcoming ensemble film.

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans,” Joe Russo said. “I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago.”

