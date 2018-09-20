Robert Downey Jr. Reveals How Iron Man Makes Coffee

What do you get a person who has everything? It’s hard to shop for a guy like Iron Man, but when in doubt all you have to do is placate the Marvel superhero’s ego.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. posted a photo that’s sure to make every nerdy coffee drinker swoon, featuring a coffee maker in the shape of Iron Man’s mask. Check it out below:

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Downey would promote his character’s likeness, and he himself would probably be the first to say it makes the coffee taste better. The actor is sitting on top of the world after a decade on film as Tony Stark, making him one of the most popular superheroes in the world.

Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo have expressed admiration for the actor, praising his presence on the production.

“Robert’s fantastic. Robert is really focused and he works incredibly hard,” Joe Russo said during a press junket. “There’s a reason he’s the biggest movie star in the world: he’s put in the work. He’s awesome to have on set.”

But it sounds like his career as Tony Stark could be coming to an end. Rumors point toward Downey’s exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the untitled Avengers sequel next year, and Joe Russo has recognized that possibility.

“There is nobody who can take over Iron Man from Robert,” Joe Russo said. “I don’t think the audience would accept that. He never mentioned to us about leaving Iron Man, but it will happen at some point of time. He can’t play the character forever. I am sure there are lots other things he wants to do in his career. But he loves playing the character, I know that, and we love working together. We will see where it goes from here.”

Downey has addressed the elephant in the room, revealing that he had a conversation with his wife Susan, who told him “you don’t know what or how you’re gonna end until it is.”

“I could project all kinds of stuff. I could get into the black dog. Whatever you want,” Downey told Empire Magazine. “Or I could stay, spiking it in the end zone until I have to be carried off. I’m looking forward to whatever resolution is in the cards.”

Fans can see Tony Stark next in Avengers 4 premiering in theaters on May 3, 2019.