Agatha All Along: All the Songs in the First Two Episodes

Agatha All Along isn't shy about the needle drops from the word go and the songs are probably going to keep flowing throughout the series. Marvel Studios began a trip down The Witches' Road with the fans this week and there's quite a road trip playlist brewing. Clearly, they knew that "The Ballad of the Witches Road" would be a hit. But, the viewers are really loving some of the throwback inclusions as well. "The Season of the Witch" seems to be in full swing after that first episode of Agatha All Along. People are digging in to figure out what artists were featured and what might be coming up in the following weeks.

In the promotional tour for the new Disney+ show, the focus might have been on WandaVision's viral earworm "Agatha All Along." But, this new show is leaning more heavily on real-world songs for its soundtrack. (Let's not mince words here, the theme songs for every "era" of WandaVision was one of the most memorable parts of the series.) Besides the previously mentioned Donovan hit, there were plenty of interesting choices like Kuljit Sing Bhamra, Blackhand, and Natalie Poole to tide you over until our trip down The Witches Road continues next week. Check out each of these songs as they got stuck in your head right here down below!

"The Ballad of the Witches' Road"

D23 brought a ton of Marvel surprises this year. But, for Agatha fans, it also brought our first real peek at this sweeping musical number. Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, and the entire cast came out to sing this one live. "The Ballad of the Witches' Road" forms the backbone of Agatha All Along. It's both the story condensed and the key for the character to enter their perilous journey. Patti LuPone singing in a Marvel show??? Sign us up.

"The Ballad of the Witches' Road (True Crime Version)"

Episode 1's main hook is that Agatha Harkness is still stuck in the spell from the end of WandaVision. As a condition of her punishment, she's been living in a fake reality themed like a gritty police procedural. Detective Agnes O'Connor is a tough customer, and this "credits treatment" of the series' central song is hysterical to think about upon rewatch.

"The Night Is Ours" – David Gerard Lawrence and Charles Morton

Judging by the teasers for Agatha All Along, we should expect 70s pop and lite-FM jams across the entire length of The Witches' Road. This little song sounds like it's playing out of an AM/FM radio that takes no less than 4 D batteries. It's a perfect fit for the witchy aesthetic that Marvel Studios and showrunner Jac Schaefferare crafting on this project.

"Season Of The Witch" – Donovan

As the credits roll on Agatha's first episode, "Season Of The Witch" plays more like a mission statement than a song choice. (Bonus points for staying with our genre as the album this track hails from is titled Sunshine Superman.) The 1967 jam has a big pop culture footprint to boot. Perhaps one of the essential psychedelic pop songs from any era, it's nice to see audiences that might not have been aware get a big introduction in Agatha All Along.

"On My Mind" – Blackhand

Now, this band isn't a newcomer to the Marvel universe! One of their songs appeared in Ms. Marvel too! This time we're getting spookier. Unfortunately, Blackhand got dealt a wild hand here as their song plays when Teen's "BF" calls and launches a million Hulking theories on social media.

"Visions" – Plastic People

Plastic People's first album leans all the way into 70s aesthetics. This song and others are recorded with the technology of the time. Andre Frutuoso, Joao Goncalo and JT come together to create a driving alternative ditty that incorporates plenty of synthesizers to tickle a retro fancy. The entire Visions album is worth a listen if that sounds like it would be up your alley at all.

"Karakoram" – Kuljit Singh Bhamra

Kuljit Singh Bhamra's instrument of choice is the tabla and "Karakoram" drips drama from that opening note. With all the other touches of psychedelia and the genre's inherent debt to Bhangra and Indian Classical music, it's nice to see this song make its way to the soundtrack for Agatha All Along.

"All Odds" and "The Gallery" – Wild Signals

Noël Brydebell, Nicole Ridgely, Josh Renkow, and Ben Keysaer bring us a mixture of dream pop and shoegaze. The creative team must be fans of their work as they end up in Episode 2 multiple times. It's a good listen overall and fits with the larger aesthetic goals of the show. So, this one goes down easy. Interestingly enough, both of these tracks are from 2020. Big year for developing all of these projects at Marvel Studios.

"The Road to Happiness" – Natalie Poole

Something tells me that The Witches' Road isn't exactly going to be the "road to happiness" for our clandestine coven. This one is a little bit harder to find at the moment. But, maybe we see more of the singer-songwriter on the soundtrack later?

"There's a Road" – Kinney

I'm beginning to sense a theme here. Singer-songwriter vibes again here as Kinney dials up some more of the countryside witch ethos that powers Agatha All Along. If you're looking around on social media and streaming platforms for the artist, 2020's So Glad You Exist might be worth a spin if electronically-tinged atmospheric folk interests you!

"The Ballad of the Witches' Road (Sacred Chant Version)" – Kathryn Hahn, Shasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp and Patti LuPone

"Down, down, down the road. Down the Witches Road." This is one of the versions that is stuck in everyone's heads after Episode 2. Here's to a fun journey.

