Jeremy Renner Says ‘Avengers 4’ Is Going To Be Awesome

Avengers: Infinity War brought together almost every hero from the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, yet one of the biggest omissions was Jeremy Renner‘s Hawkeye, leaving some fans disappointed. Fans have to wait almost an entire year to see the beloved archer, though Renner promised that the fourth Avengers film would be “awesome.”

“Everybody’s got to bite their tongue. But if you like Infinity War, there’s some stuff to come,” Renner shared with USA Today. “What I do know is it’s going to be awesome.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel fans had hoped that all of the heroes from the MCU would appear in Infinity War, with Hawkeye, Ant-Man, and the Wasp being some of the glaring omissions. Hawkeye’s absence, in particular, upset many fans, causing some passionate backlash against the filmmakers.

“It’s a nice feeling, I suppose,” Renner said of fan response to Hawkeye’s absence. “I think the Russo brothers got way too many death threats. I’m like, ‘Wow, dude, that’s intense. I’m sorry!’”

Ahead of Infinity War‘s release, audiences noted the peculiar trend of omitting Hawkeye from marketing materials, which raised suspicion about the character’s whereabouts. When the film debuted, audiences learned that the events of Captain America: Civil War resulted in Hawkeye and Ant-Man striking deals with the government to stay under house arrest.

The actor might not have confirmed exactly how his character factors into the next film, though the Infinity War directors did tease earlier this year that Hawkeye will be a major player in the next Avengers adventure.

“Listen, we did not forget the twice-nominated Jeremy Renner from Infinity War,” Joe Russo shared at a press conference in support of Infinity War. “We have two movies that we’re working with, Avengers 3 and Avengers 4. That’s a lot of story real estate. I think last week we released 22 character posters. There’s only so many people that you can put in one film. And we have a really interesting story cooked up for Hawkeye. But I would say that patience is a virtue, and it’s a long play, not a short play.”

Many theories have emerged regarding what the next Avengers film will depict, so it’s unclear exactly how Hawkeye factors in. For now, we’ll take solace in him appearing in any capacity and accept Renner’s comments that it will be “awesome.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. The fourth Avengers movie lands in theaters on May 3, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel on July 5, 2019 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Did you miss Hawkeye being in Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T USA Today]