Marvel Fans Are Wondering If We’ve Already Seen Footage From ‘Avengers 4’

Some are growing more and more impatient waiting for the Avengers 4 trailer to make its debut. But could the first piece of footage for the film have been hiding in plain sight?

As Reddit user TheVincibleIronMan recently suggested, there’s a chance that we already saw a snippet of what’s to come in the next Avengers film — in the very first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War. In particular, the theory suggests that the trailer’s final shot – which saw a cavalcade of heroes running in the Battle of Wakanda – was deliberately cut from Infinity War, because it’s meant to appear in the next film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the ever-present theory that Avengers 4 will deal with time travel or some other manipulation of reality, it certainly doesn’t seem out of the question that this shot could be a part of the film.

But then again, there is a precedent for Marvel films showing things in trailers that never make it into the final cut, including the mysterious cave woman in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and the scene of Spider-Man and Iron Man flying through New York together in Spider-Man: Homecoming. That could simply be the case with this Infinity War group shot, or there is a chance that the sequence could have a larger significance.

Either way, it sounds like fans should expect Avengers 4 to pave some new ground in more ways than one.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans,” Joe Russo continued. “I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.