Dolby Cinema Is Getting Impatient for ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer

If you’re one of the many people eagerly awaiting the debut of the Avengers 4 trailer, it looks like even some movie chains are on your side.

Yes, even the official Twitter account for Dolby Cinema has gotten in on the Avengers 4 waiting game, if recent tweets from today are anything to be believed.

The account also responded to a tweet about Wednesday’s Avengers: Infinity War screening and Q&A, saying that they’ll “keep an eye out” to see if certain rumors about the trailer’s release are true.

Wonder if those trailer rumors are true… We’ll keep an eye out! 😉 — Dolby Cinema (@DolbyCinema) November 28, 2018

Of course, some Marvel fans will surely take those tweets as a sign that the trailer could be debuting soon, but there’s really no telling at this point. One theory had seemed to point to a trailer debut happening either Wednesday or Thursday, seeing as the Infinity War poster was released exactly one year ago, and November 29th is technically the one-year anniversary of its trailer debut.

At the time of this writing, when the trailer will debut – and what exactly the film is called – remains a mystery, one that has plagued Marvel fans almost since Infinity War premiered in theaters. According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, this idea of keeping Avengers 4 details close to the chest may not have had the intended results.

“Now will have no chance to live up to any expectations of what it’s gonna be,” Feige explained in April of this year. “And it sort of backfired, if I’m honest with you, because the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on [Infinity War].”

Whether or not the trailer is released tonight (or in the foreseeable future), it sounds like Marvel fans might not be prepared for what comes next.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans,” Joe Russo continued. “I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.