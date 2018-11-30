‘Avengers 4’ Directors Not Involved With Falcon/Winter Soldier Series

As the directors of Avengers: Infinity War and its upcoming sequel, Joe and Anthony Russo have had a huge hand in shaping the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially characters such as the Winter Soldier and Falcon.

With the Disney+ streaming service creating new series in the MCU, some reports indicated a Falcon and Winter Soldier team-up series is in the works. But the Russo Brothers will not be involved, unfortunately.

While speaking at Collider’s screening for Avengers: Infinity War, the Russos indicated that they will be done with Marvel movies, and superhero movies in general, once they wrap up their commitments for Avengers 4. They also reiterated that they will not be working on the Falcon/Winter Soldier spinoff series for Disney+

After the massive undertaking of Infinity War and Avengers 4, the directors seem ready to move on and work on something else. But they did indicate that they’d be willing to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe if they could work on another classic crossover.

At the Collider screening, Joe Russo said they’re not making more Marvel movies, “Not until they’re ready to make Secret Wars,” prompting roars from the crowd.

Many people are curious about the future of the MCU after the events of Avengers 4, especially with the franchise expanding into limited series focusing on individual characters. But there’s still a bit of mystery surrounding when these series will be set, especially with a Tom Hiddleston-led Loki series in the works.

After all, Loki in the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War, so will some of these shows be set in the past of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Either way, fans should get excited for the potential team up of Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson, even if the Russos aren’t involved. Their established chemistry has all of the best echoes of classic “buddy cop” movies, and if they’re exploring the dark underbelly of the MCU, it could be a hit.

Hopefully we’ll see the two heroes return from the snap when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.