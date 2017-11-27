Jeremey Renner Shares ‘Avengers 4’ Set Photo

With Avengers: Infinity War coming down the pipeline, production is progressing on the untitled sequel that’s set to establish the next phase in Marvel Studios’ future.

With shooting now taking place on Avengers 4, actor Jeremy Renner posted a photo from the set of the new movie.

The photo doesn’t reveal any new information, showing the actor preparing for the new film. Renner teased the haircut in a previous post on social media, showing a quick glance at the new style from the set of Infinity War.

Some people have been calling the hairstyle a “mohawk,” though it’s more like the side shave currently popular. So quit calling it a mohawk until he starts shaving the top everywhere but down the middle.

Renner is set to reprise his role as Hawkeye in the new movie, though recent photos have teased about a possible costume and identity change.

Set photos show Renner with a full sleeve of tattoos, and with the set reports involving a confrontation with the Yakuza we could be seeing the beginnings of Ronin.

For those who don’t know, Ronin was a mystery member of the New Avengers in the post-Disassembled storyline. The character was revealed to be Echo, one of Daredevil’s allies, but then the identity was adopted by Hawkeye.

It’s not clear how large of a role Renner will have in the two movies, especially given Hawkeye’s tendency to be the “forgotten Avenger.” But given the fact that he’s all but guaranteed to survive the crossover, fans can look forward to seeing more of Clint Barton and his not-a-mohawk haircut in the future.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018, and the untitled Avengers sequel is scheduled to premiere on May 3, 2019.