‘Avengers 4’ Set Photo May Reveal Major Plot Point

In the wake of Avengers: Infinity War, the world is desperate for MCU spoilers. The massive blockbuster went live in March, giving fans a look at the climax Marvel Studios’ has been building towards for ten years. And, if a new set photo from Avengers 4 has anything to say, it is that a major fan-theory might be less of a theory and more of a fact.

Recently, Atlanta Magazine got fans buzzing when a new report revealed a special look at the set of Avengers 4. The image, which can be seen here, doesn’t feature any of the MCU’s surviving heroes, but it does house something something just as important.

After all, the set photo seems to be taken straight from the Battle of New York a la The Avengers (2012).

As you can see, part of a set used for The Avengers was remade for Avengers 4. From the film’s military Humvees to New York taxis, the set recreation can be traced back to a known scene. It seems the set made here is the one shown right before Nick Fury tells Iron Man about the nuke heading towards New York City, a drop which prompts Tony to fly through the Space Stone’s wormhole and decimate Thanos’ army. If Avengers 4 is about to dip into a time-travel plot, then Present Tony may intercede his past self with the assistance of the recovered Time Stone to bring down Thanos. And, if that is the case, fans can expect some paradoxes to go down.

Of course, this is not the first time time travel has been alluded to as a part of Avengers 4. In the past, set photos have shown MCU heroes like Captain America and Iron Man filming for the sequel while dressed in their gear from the first Avengers flick. The mounting evidence has fans convinced the only way the Avengers can take down Thanos is by using the Time Stone, so there is no telling how far back the heroes will have to travel to defeat the Mad Titan.

Still, the directors of Avengers 4 want fans to reconsider their time travel pledges. During a podcast interview with Josh Horowitz, Joe and Anthony Russo were prompted about all the rumors surrounding this sequel, and they said the time-travel theories may not be as definitive as fans think they are.

“Look, it’s interesting because yes there are photos that always leak, and then there’s lots of conjecture about what those photos mean. Certainly there is a five-minute sequence in ‘Civil War’ around a piece of technology that was laid in for a very specific reason. So if you go back and look at that film, you may get a hint as to a direction,” Joe said.

Of course, the sequence being referred to here is one fans should know. Back in Captain America: Civil War, Tony Stark unveiled his Binary Augmented Retro-Framing technology that allows a person to relive moments of their past. In the film, Tony used the scene to experience the last time he saw his parents, but there’s no telling how the Avenger could enhance the tech moving forward. And, most importantly, how that kind of sophisticated technology could aid the Avengers in taking down Thanos.

What do you make of this new set photo? Do you think Avengers 4 is really about to dip back into the past? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!