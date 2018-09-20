New ‘Avengers 4’ Teaser Photo Inspires Many Title and Crossover Theories

There’s no one who loves teasing Marvel Cinematic Universe fans more than Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 directors, The Russo Bros. With fans are still in the dark about what the title for Avengers 4 will be, the Russo Bros decided to toss some gasoline on the fires of speculation, posting a pic from the set of Avengers 4 that invites fans to look and possibly discover a big reveal.

Well, that fuel was all fans needed to get motivated, and begin the deep-dive search for what could be hidden in the Russo’s photo tease. Not surprisingly, there are a lot of fans who are seeing anything and everything they maybe want to see in the photo, leading to some pretty wild theories about what the photo could reveal about Avengers 4‘s title.

Scroll below to see what fans have come up with – and if you agree with their findings!

Endgame… Again

Avengers: Endgame has been one of the most popular titles circulating fan discussion threads – so of course it’s what a lot of fans now see in this teaser photo.

“A” is For…

Found 4 As but WHAT DOES IT MEAN??!! pic.twitter.com/QF77eoJE0A — Mr.Disco Is The King ? ||-// (@beebo_is_love) September 19, 2018



A lot of fans quickly spotted four “A’s” in the photo, which could just be a tease for the general “Avengers 4” title. Or maybe it could be called “A4: SUBTITLE?”

Time Warp Again…

This fan spotted a big foreshadow connection between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. Now all we need to know is what that machine is! Could it be the key to how the Avengers possibly hop through time and space to restore the universe?

Title Release Date

4 A’s are pretty noticeable but I’m curious about the writing on that ladder (Mese = Month in Italian). Are we getting a title release in a month? pic.twitter.com/nJPrg9K2c1 — Connor Shannon (@CoShannon49) September 19, 2018

This fan spotted a potential secret message to fans, with Russos actually teasing the moment when we’ll finally get the Avengers 4 title reveal!

Avengers Attack

Here’s a title that you don’t hear too often in fan theory threads: “Avengers Attack.” Seems a little to random – but that’s just us.

Invasion X

Is it a green screen marker? Or first confirmation of the MCU X-Men??? (Probably the former…).

Seen It All

A dead body, T: Titan, X: Xandar, V: Vormir T: Taa, Equipment you use if you wanna go inside the quantum realm, bottle where they put the quantum healing particles shit. pic.twitter.com/eGjxxV1MiW — ICED LOKI LATTE (@EroticLoki) September 19, 2018



This fan goes IN, spotting any and everything he can in this photo.

What We Don’t See

I can’t see anything ? pic.twitter.com/xTGEbGL3U5 — David Newland ™ (@Dcnewland1) September 19, 2018



Have you considered the invisible people who may be in the room?

Marvel Fans Are Like…

We are all this photo, right now.

Just Give Us The Answer…

WHAT DOES IT MEAN pic.twitter.com/NQyL0uYkHo — Jordan (@ZeusLFC) September 19, 2018



This is just getting cruel. Is it too much to ask for a title, at this point???

What secrets (if any) do you see in this Russo Bros teaser photo? Let us know your theories in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.