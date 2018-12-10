‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Officially Released

Marvel has released the first trailer for Avengers 4 online.

The trailer is viewable in the video above after months of anticipation and speculation regarding its arrival. The film will be a direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, which ended on a climactic cliffhanger leaving fans begging to know what is next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its release in April of 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Comicbook.com around the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers 4 co-directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo opened up about their approach to the film which will truly be the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” oe Russo told Comicbook.com of the sequel. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

As far as storytelling goes, the Russo Brothers wanted to be sure the sprawling epic concluded a journey with Infinity War, while also planting seeds for what’s to come later. “It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” Anthony Russo said. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 18, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.