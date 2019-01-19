Avengers Artist Stefano Caselli Teases New Marvel Studios Secret Project

Marvel artist Stefano Caselli seems to be hinting at a new project for Marvel Studios…but what could it be?

Caselli took to social media to tease the new project by sharing an image of some Marvel Studios files he’s working on, though it is cropped to only show the Marvel Studios logo and the sidebar interface. As for what it is, well, your guess is as good as ours, but you can read the full caption below.

“Working on something #secret for a small movie company😉 #artgig #marvelstudios #funnythingstodraw #art #stefanocaselli #scuolaromanadeifumetti”

So, what could it be? Well, as he’s an artist some type of concept art or early character design work would make sense, but it also could be some sort of comic tie-in to the movies as well. It’s not like Marvel has any shortage of films coming down the pipeline either, though they haven’t actually revealed what most of those are just yet, and odds are Caselli isn’t working on something that’s already being pushed, like Endgame, Far From Home, or Captain Marvel.

So, that leaves an array of possibilities, and if you look to Caselli’s Marvel Comics work it doesn’t get any easier, as he’s worked on books like West Coast Avengers, Spider-Geddon, Invincible Iron Man, All-New Inhumans, and Avengers. Thing is, he’s done a lot of Iron Man work in recent years, so who knows, maybe it has something to do with Iron Man or someone taking on that identity (or a similar one) in the MCU’s future.

He was the one who helped introduced RiRi to the world as Ironheart after all, so maybe he’s also the best one to call in if they are planning on bringing her to the bring screen. That’s pure conjecture by the way, but sounds good right?

Next up for Marvel Studios though is Captain Marvel, which stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8th, 2019.

What do you think the secret project is? Let us know in the comments!