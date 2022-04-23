Avengers Campus Releases Music For Streaming Platforms

✖

You can now listen to the Avengers Campus theme on multiple streaming services. Disney announced that the popular park track would be available on a bunch of different platforms this week. Fans who have made the trek to Avengers Campus know that the swelling theme comes from all angles when you enter that area of Disney's California Adventure. It's a sight to see, and there is usually one of the Avengers standing near the sign to greet you. Now, everyone cannot afford the trip to Disney to experience it on the ground. But, they can listen to the theme during playtime or any other time they want. A lot of the allure of the Disney Parks experiences come from stuff that has to be experienced firsthand. People can watch mountains of YouTube and still not quite get there. You can listen to the whole track in its entirety right here.

Back in 2020, Comicbook.com was able to attend an exclusive event for Disneyland Avengers Campus. During our visit, the Imagineers revealed a lot about what makes this version of the Marvel universe different from the MCU. People had a ton of questions about Thanos and how this group of Avengers handled that.

"Absolutely. So first of all, you know, the, the mission to inspire and empower the next generation of heroes is so important, that we've assembled heroes from across all of space and time for that, for that mission. And it is, we're all about to discover in a couple of weeks when Loki comes out, time is a lot more squishy than any of us think," Walt Disney Imagineer Walt Strong told us. "And so trying to put a specific date to it, it can be challenging, but to us, Avengers Campus is here and now, right, we get to live in the moment and these heroes are here with us and you're taking part in that story."

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige did his best to explain how Avengers Campus fits into the company's approach to storytelling. In his eyes, this was the next step in delivering one-of-a-kind live-action experiences. You can see this strategy reflected in Disney Cruise Lines as well.

"Going to Disneyland, that's what we did as a family, going on these amazing rides that promised a spectacular future ahead," Feige began during a behind-the-scenes featurette screened for media members during our visit. "The notion of having films that I was a part of brought to life is amazing… Avengers Campus is absolutely the next progression of telling these stories, of experiencing what it's like to ride alongside these characters. It could only be done in a Disney theme park attraction."

