Disney Announces New Avengers Campus Opening Date

Disney is bringing Avengers Campus to another one of their theme parks. During a Disney Parks presentation, they announced that Disneyland Paris will be welcoming the MCU in the summer of 2022. Fans of the theme parks have known that the Avengers Campus would be making its way to other locations since the first one was announced for the California location. Each one of these campuses will have slight variations and storytelling opportunities. People who couldn’t spring for a ticket to one of the United States parks have to be thrilled to hear that they won’t have to undertake the massive vacation to enjoy meeting their favorite heroes. It will be interesting to see what heroes are there for the initial launch and how they deploy the new characters as they premiere in the movies.

Comicbook.com had the chance to attend an exclusive event when the Disneyland Avengers Campus was revealed to the public. A lot of people were wondering if these heroes inhabit the same universe as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Absolutely. So first of all, you know, the, the mission to inspire and empower the next generation of heroes is so important, that we’ve assembled heroes from across all of space and time for that, for that mission. And it is, we’re all about to discover in a couple of weeks when Loki comes out, time is a lot more squishy than any of us think,” Walt Disney Imagineer Walt Strong explained. “And so trying to put a specific date to it, it can be challenging, but to us, Avengers Campus is here and now, right, we get to live in the moment and these heroes are here with us and you’re taking part in that story.”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige also had some words about what the next step in the company’s approach to storytelling looks like. You can see these live-action experiences in other arenas too with the Disney Cruise Lines.

“Going to Disneyland, that’s what we did as a family, going on these amazing rides that promised a spectacular future ahead,” Feige explained during a behind-the-scenes featurette screened during the media preview. “The notion of having films that I was a part of brought to life is amazing… Avengers Campus is absolutely the next progression of telling these stories, of experiencing what it’s like to ride alongside these characters. It could only be done in a Disney theme park attraction.”

