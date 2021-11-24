Hawkeye and Kate Bishop Arrive at Avengers Campus

The day has finally arrived! The first two episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+, and folks are loving the show so far. Currently, the episodes are up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and a 94% audience score. ComicBook.com‘s Adam Barnhardt gave the show a 5 out of 5 and called it “exactly what the franchise needs.” Turns out, Disney+ isn’t the only new place you can catch Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Kate Bishop. You can now meet the characters in Avengers Campus at Disneyland’s California Adventure Park in Anaheim.

“Straight from the @DisneyPlus original series #Hawkeye, Clint Barton and Kate Bishop arrive at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure Park just in time for the holidays… and to defend Avengers Headquarters from an attack by the notorious Tracksuit Mafia. Taking place on select days, this action-packed confrontation heads up to the rooftop and across the building. You’ll want to be there to see what happens this holiday season when the heroes from Hawkeye put a bow on it,” Disney Parks wrote on Instagram. You can check out the photo of Disney’s Clint and Kate below:

In the new series, Jeremy Renner returns as Hawkeye while Hailee Steinfeld makes her debut as Kate. The young star had a recent chat with SFX Magazine, and talked about preparing for her part in the MCU and compared reading Marvel Comics to reading the poems of Emily Dickinson, who she also plays in the Apple TV+ series, Dickinson.

“As far as the comics go, yes,” Seinfeld answered when asked if she’s been catching up on Marvel history. “Again, it’s kind of like Emily and her poetry: having this world of endless information. I’ve always loved comics. I’ve always been a very visual person, and a large book with anything over 200-250 pages has always intimidated me, so comics have always been something I’ve been drawn to because of the visual aspect of it. So I’ve had so much fun reading these comics, and going through them and discovering these elements of Kate Bishop that are in there that we’re bringing to life in the show, and other elements of the comics.”

In addition to Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye is expected to feature Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova. The show’s head writer is Jonathan Igla who is producing the series alongside Rhys Thomas, Trinh Tran, and Kevin Feige.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are now sreaming on Disney+.