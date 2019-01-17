‘Avengers’ Co-Stars Chris Evans and Tom Holland to Star in Netflix’s ‘The Devil All the Time’

Netflix has been knocking it out of the park with original films lately. From the mainstream successes like Bird Box to Awards Season contenders like Roma, there’s no shortage of range from the streaming service. It looks like their success hasn’t gone unnoticed by A-List actors, who keep signing on to new Netflix projects.

The latest casting announcement from Netflix is for the upcoming film The Devil All The Time, a drama/horror movie from Antonio Campos. The movie is set to star two Marvel Cinematic Universe favorites, Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) and Chris Evans (Captain America/ Steve Rogers). While the two actors were both important parts of Avengers: Infinity War, the two haven’t been seen onscreen together since their epic showdown in Captain America: Civil War.

The two Marvel stars aren’t the only big names in the upcoming movie to get excited about. You can expect to see Evans and Holland acting alongside Robert Pattinson (Twilight, Good Time), Bill Skarsgård (It, Castle Rock), Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland, Only Lovers Left Alive), and Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects, Little Women (2019)).

According to the IMDB description, the movie is “set in rural Ohio an West Virginia” and follows “compelling and bizarre characters from the end of World War II to the 1960s.” The film is based on the novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock. The movie was co-written by Antonio and Paulo Campos. The former is best known for directing Afterschool (2008), Simon Killer (2012) and Christine (2016). This is Paulo’s first IMDB credit.

In addition to this intriguing thriller, Evans and Holland have plenty more for you to look forward to. Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are both being released this year. Since Holland’s character turned to dust in Infinity War, it’s unclear how big of a part he’ll play in Endgame. However, Evans is expected to play an integral role in what could be his final Marvel movie.

This year, you can catch Holland lending his voice to the animated feature Spies in Disguise, which stars fellow Marvel actor, Karen Gillan. He can also be seen in Dan Scanlon’s Onward in 2020 alongside yet another MCU alum, Chris Pratt. Clearly, he loves his MCU co-stars a whole lot, because he’ll also be teaming up with Robert Downey Jr. in next year’s The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

Chris Evans will be co-starring in Rian Johnson‘s upcoming film, Knives Out, which is the director’s first feature since Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The movie will also have a star-studded cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, and Toni Collette. Evans is also starring in The Red Sea Diving Resort this year with Michiel Huisman.

The Devil All the Time will begin streaming on Netflix sometime in 2020.