Massive ‘Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Box Set’ is Available to Pre-Order

Marvel’s December 2018 solicitations has revealed that the Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Box Set Slipcase is on the way with a whopping 2616 pages of the greatest Avengers stories ever told in hardcover. A special edition poster will also be included in the set.

Below you’ll find the official description for the box set along with the complete list of contents:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And there came a day when the Avengers’ greatest adventures were collected in one truly mighty box set! Thrill to the complete adventures of the original lineup: Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Ant-Man, the Wasp and Captain America! Then, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes go intergalactic when they’re swept up in the cosmic Kree/Skrull War! Witness the Avengers’ classic clash with the dynamic Defenders, and ponder the mystery of the Celestial Madonna! The Avengers battle the all-powerful Korvac, come under siege from Baron Zemo’s Masters of Evil, and battle the Gatherers in a never-before-collected saga! Then, the Avengers are spellbound by Morgan Le Fay, a roster of Avengers from across all of time assembles to oppose Kang and Immortus — and the team is torn apart in the shocking Avengers Disassembled! Plus, discover the Avengers’ latest and deadliest threat — the Final Host! Avengers Greatest Hits Assemble!“

The set includes:

AVENGERS BOX SET SLIPCASE POSTER

AVENGERS BY LEE & KIRBY PREMIERE HC COLLECTING AVENGERS (1963) 1-16

AVENGERS BY LEE & KIRBY PREMIERE HC COLLECTING AVENGERS (1963) 1-16 AVENGERS: KREE/SKRULL WAR PREMIERE HC

COLLECTING AVENGERS (1963) 89-97

COLLECTING AVENGERS (1963) 89-97 AVENGERS/DEFENDERS WAR PREMIERE HC

COLLECTING AVENGERS (1963) 115-118, DEFENDERS (1972) 8-11

COLLECTING AVENGERS (1963) 115-118, DEFENDERS (1972) 8-11 AVENGERS: CELESTIAL MADONNA PREMIERE HC

COLLECTING AVENGERS (1963) 129-135, GIANTSIZE AVENGERS (1974) 2-4

COLLECTING AVENGERS (1963) 129-135, GIANTSIZE AVENGERS (1974) 2-4 AVENGERS: THE KORVAC SAGA PREMIERE HC

COLLECTING AVENGERS (1963) 167-168, 170-177; THOR (1966) ANNUAL 6

COLLECTING AVENGERS (1963) 167-168, 170-177; THOR (1966) ANNUAL 6 AVENGERS: UNDER SIEGE PREMIERE HC

COLLECTING AVENGERS (1963) 270-277

COLLECTING AVENGERS (1963) 270-277 AVENGERS: THE GATHERERS SAGA PREMIERE HC

COLLECTING AVENGERS (1963) 343-344, 348-349, 355-363, 364 (B STORY), 372-374, 375 (A STORY);

COLLECTING AVENGERS (1963) 343-344, 348-349, 355-363, 364 (B STORY), 372-374, 375 (A STORY); AVENGERS: THE MORGAN CONQUEST PREMIERE HC

COLLECTING AVENGERS (1998) 1-4

COLLECTING AVENGERS (1998) 1-4 AVENGERS FOREVER PREMIERE HC

COLLECTING AVENGERS FOREVER 1-12

COLLECTING AVENGERS FOREVER 1-12 AVENGERS DISASSEMBLED PREMIERE HC

COLLECTING AVENGERS 500-503, AVENGERS FINALE

COLLECTING AVENGERS 500-503, AVENGERS FINALE AVENGERS: THE FINAL HOST PREMIERE HC

COLLECTING AVENGERS (2018) 1-6, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2018 (AVENGERS/CAPTAIN AMERICA) 1 (AVENGERS STORY)

If this sounds like something you need to have in your collection, The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Box Set Slipcase is available to pre-order on Amazon right now for $500. Now, before you balk at the price, keep in mind that you probably won’t pay anywhere near that. Here’s why…

Marvel unveiled the Avengers: Infinity War Box Set Slipcase last year and it was also priced at $500 originally. However, it maxed out with a discount of around 30% early on during the pre-order period, and is currently hovering in the $330 price range after its release back in March. It’s a pretty safe bet that the Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Box Set will have a similar price trajectory given how Amazon operates with their book deals. That having been said, the new set is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, which means that you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time that you order and the April 16th release date.

So, if you’re a collector that’s interested owning this set, know that you’ll probably end up paying something in the $330 to $350 range by the time that it ships in April if you pre-order early enough to automatically capture all of the deals. On the off chance that a suitable discount doesn’t occur during the pre-order period, you can simply cancel the order.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.