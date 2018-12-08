‘Avengers: Endgame’: Is Black Widow Really Holding Captain America’s Compass?

It has only been a couple of hours since the trailer for the fourth Avengers film, Avengers: Endgame, was released, but the eagle-eyed fans are already spotting some amazing and crazy details.

One trailer moment that really got people hyped this morning was the presence of Peggy Carter’s photo in Steve’s compass. We’ve already thought endlessly about what the photo could mean. A time travel reunion? Another sacrifice for Steve? Some good old fashioned reminiscing? However, one thing we didn’t consider was the carrier of the compass…

Videos by ComicBook.com

GUYS THIS IS NATASHA’S HAND NOT STEVE’S HOLY FUCKING HELL WHAT IS HAPPENING IM LOSING MY MIND #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/Pfu5CimJ4O — elle died (@caplovesfondue) December 7, 2018

“GUYS THIS IS NATASHA’S HAND NOT STEVE’S HOLY F*CKING HELL WHAT IS HAPPENING IM LOSING MY MIND,” tweeted @caplovesfondue.

After a closer investigation, it appears Natasha is the one holding the photograph, not Steve. Exhibit A: While both Cap and Black Widow are known to rock some fingerless gloves, these definitely look more like Scarlett Johansson’s hands than Chris Evans’.

Here’s Black Widow’s hands next to the compass picture:

Here’s Cap’s hands next to the picture:

The coloring of the gloves in Endgame appear to be more black, which is typically the color of Black Widow’s accessories. Captain America, on the other hand, has been known to sport brown leather gloves in the past.

If it is Natasha looking at Peggy’s photo, what does it mean? Since Black Widow and Cap have a longstanding friendship, it’s very possible that they’re just sharing a sentimental moment together. Steve could have handed the compass to Natasha to look at while they reminisce about easier times. (Side note: does anyone else still harp over the fact that Natasha saw a picture of Peggy in The Winter Solider and had to ask Steve who she was? Wouldn’t Natasha know about the founder of SHIELD?)

There’s also the dark possibility that Natasha takes the compass after Steve perishes. Many speculate that Cap won’t survive the events of Endgame and leaving his prize possession in his friend’s care isn’t a crazy scenario.

What do you think? Are those Nat’s hands? Or does Chris Evans just have dainty fingers? Does this mean Cap doesn’t make it or is there an simpler explanation? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26, 2019.