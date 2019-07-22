David Harbour Says Black Widow Movie Will Explain Her Avengers: Endgame Sacrifice

By now, you know Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) sacrificed herself in Avengers: Endgame so the Avengers would be able to use the Soul Stone in their fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin). When the solo Black Widow film rolls around in May, one of the film’s stars suggests we’ll find out what put the former SHIELD and KGB agent in the position to make the ultimate sacrifice.

In a media scrum after Marvel’s massive Hall H panel, Black Widow star David Harbour talked with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis where he said we will get to see the reasons why Natasha Romanoff made the decisions she did.

“It’s great because you get to go back a little bit in time with her, right?” Harbour said. “And you get to explore these events and that’s one of the things that was interesting to me in the movie was because you know the events of Endgame so you get to explore how she got there and how she got there to make that choice.”

“I think that’s the interesting part of her narrative is that we get to go back and explore this period of time between the events of Civil War and that particular arc,” he continued. “One of our things is we’ve known each other for a really long time and that relationship plays into the stuff that’s come beyond. The great thing about knowing the end of an arc, you get to go back and either foreshadow or play against it and it’s very joyful for fans to see these moments or prepped character beats come in at times.”

Johansson and Harbour star in Black Widow alongside Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and O-T Fagbenle. The film is being directed by Cate Shortland from a script by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. Johansson’s also producing with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Victoria Alonso.

Black Widow hits theaters May 1, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder n November 5, 2021.

