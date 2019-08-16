Avengers: Endgame Directors Reveal The Surprising Cameos That Were Most Difficult To Pull Off

Avengers: Endgame was loaded with characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 10-year history. It went back to Thor: The Dark World and brought Frigga and Jane Foster into the mix. Howard the Duck made an appearance in the final fight scene. Nick Fury showed up at the very end. Peggy Carter, the Ancient one, and Howard Stark all appeared briefly. None of those, however, were the most difficult cameos to pull off according to Avengers: Endgame co-director Anthony Russo.

The most difficult cameo was actually one which casual fans might not have picked up on.

“The hardest one was a scene in the movie where it’s the scene in the diner where we introduced Smart Hulk the first time,” Anthony Russo told Cleveland.com. “So, he’s sitting there with Ant-Man, Black Widow and Captain America, and there’s these three kids that walk in who are fans of Hulk. They want a picture with him. And those three kids are, one is my son Julian. One is my brother’s daughter, Lia. One is my sister’s son, Augie.”

As it turns out, the most difficult element of pulling off the cameo was working the kids’ schedules into the production schedules while also taking into consideration their school schedules.

