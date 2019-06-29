Avengers: Endgame Crew Reveals Close-Up Look at Captain America’s Broken Shield

Captain America’s shield breaking ended up as one of the biggest moments in Avengers: Endgame. So big, in fact, that all trailers were digitally edited to make any scene with the broken shield appear like all was well. Now, as Avengers: Endgame makes its way back into theaters for a re-release, Marvel Studios prop master Russell Bobbitt has taken to Twitter to show a close-up of the now-iconic shield.

Though the shield was broken during the third-act battle between the Avengers and Thanos (Josh Brolin), Captain America(Chris Evans) ended up getting a brand-new shield by the end of the film, which was then subsequently handed down to Falcon (Anthony Mackie) in a passing of the torch. Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely previously talked about why they had Steve Rogers hand the shield down to Falcon instead of his life-long friend in Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

“It’s pretty hard to give it to Bucky,” Markus said after the release of his film. “As much as we love him, he is on the dark path and is recovering from that. Sam really is a truly stand up guy. It wasn’t a wildly difficult choice, certainly. I think Bucky has a lot more story as Bucky and as someone headed on a path of atonement. And Sam has ascended into this new role.”

McFeely agreed, saying the shield could end up being a big part of the impending The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series Marvel Studios has been working on for Disney+.

“That’s the thing that gets me the most is that it’s much better for both of their stories this way,” McFeely says. “Certainly Bucky getting the shield would provide lots of story. I don’t know if it gives Sam much story. And again, there’s a streaming show coming, right? And I don’t know what they’re doing but Sam having the mantle of Captain America, how he feels about that, and Bucky working or having some kind of relationship with Hydra, I think that’s pretty rich.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters with an extended re-release while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold.