7 Best MCU Lead Characters (And #6 Is a Shocker)

Not all characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have gotten the chance to lead a movie or TV show, and some those who have are better in such a role than others. The MCU initially built its interconnected narrative around a core group of main heroes such as Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) before adding more solo projects focused on secondary heroes like Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and more.

Disney+’s launch sparked the opportunity for more characters to make the leap from comic book pages to the screen and for long-existing supporting personalities to star in a project for the first time. Out of the array of MCU characters to have led a project — whether in a solo or team-up setting — the greatest main heroes, anti-heroes and villains distinguish themselves from the rest through top-notch acting performances and high-quality writing. The following seven MCU characters have succeeded as the best leads in a movie or show.

1) Spider-Man

Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) serves as the lead in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Following in the footsteps of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and becoming the MCU’s version of the beloved superhero, Holland has proven an outstanding Spider-Man. Each of the films in his MCU trilogy flesh out Peter as a smart, good-natured individual determined to make the world a better place.

Holland’s plays Spider-Man’s arc with attention to detail, successfully distinguishing Peter’s personal and hero personalities. The character will return for a fourth installment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it will be exciting to see how the MCU and Holland can continue to build up Spider-Man as an phenomenal lead hero.

2) Scarlet Witch

After four MCU appearances as a supporting character, Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) finally stepped into a lead role in the 2021 Disney+ series WandaVision. The show gives Wanda the in-depth characterization she always deserved. A poignant examination of Wanda’s grief as a preface to her transformation into the Scarlet Witch, WandaVision almost singlehandedly establishes Olsen’s anti-hero as the MCU’s most tragic character. Furthermore, Olsen is brilliant as WandaVision‘s lead, evidenced by her Emmy nomination. Fans are still waiting for that Scarlet Witch solo movie, and WandaVision presents an incredibly strong case for Wanda’s return as a lead character.

3) Steve Rogers/Captain America

Steve Rogers/Captain America’s (Chris Evans) movie trilogy ranks among the strongest solo franchises in the MCU. 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger introduces Steve as brave super soldier fighting on World War II’s frontlines before bringing him into the modern world in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier and 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Steve’s evolution from a war hero to an Avenger is endlessly fascinating, as he strives to maintain his integrity while facing the consequences of being a superpowered individual tasked with protecting the world.

Evans possessed the star power required to portray such an esteemed hero, and his prowess in the role elevated each of his solo films and leaves a lasting character legacy in the MCU.

4) Yelena Belova

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) was primed to lead an MCU project following her emphatic introduction in 2021’s Black Widow. Although not the solo movie many audiences wanted, 2025’s Thunderbolts* plants Yelena front and center as the head a team of fellow anti-heroes. Unlike her adopted sister Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Yelena has not fallen victim to the MCU’s poor writing of women.

Yelena’s arc is rife with intrigue, detailing her from a mind-controlled Red Room assassin to a gun for hire in search of her purpose in the world. Pugh has delivered three wonderful performances thus far in the MCU, and her lead role in Thunderbolts* further proves that the star can flawlessly deliver humor and genuine emotion. Whether in the form of a Thunderbolts* sequel or future solo project, Yelena needs to headline another MCU title.

5) T’Challa/Black Panther

2018’s Black Panther features arguably the best supporting cast of any MCU project, but the movie wouldn’t be as exceptional without the lead presence of T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman). Wakanda’s king prevails as a standout MCU hero in his solo film thanks to Boseman’s gravitas in the role, as well as Black Panther‘s commitment to fleshing out T’Challa’s identity as a ruler and protector.

Established as a fierce warrior and a compassionate leader, T’Challa truly defined what makes Black Panther the MCU’s greatest solo feature film to date. Tragically, Boseman only led one film as T’Challa before his death in 2020, but the actor’s excellence will never be forgotten.

6) Agatha Harkness

In the wake of her MCU debut in WandaVision, it was obvious that Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) could lead her own series. So, Marvel Studios made the bold and genius decision to focus a TV show on a villain with 2024’s Agatha All Along. The WandaVision spinoff hardly tried to redeem Agatha, rather it contextualizes her persona with a absorbing story. Through exploring Agatha’s past relationships with her ex-lover and deceased child as she forms new ones with her coven on the Witches’ Road, the show develops the character from an off-the-wall witch to a complex and powerful being with a painful history.

Agatha All Along boasts an amazing supporting cast, but Agatha prevails as the beating heart of the series. Hahn completely owns her role, impeccably performing both comedic and poignant story threads. Giving Hahn the chance to portray Agatha’s wickedness and vulnerability as a main character was a fantastic choice by Marvel and Disney.

7) Iron Man

The MCU character with the most lead roles is hard to beat. Tony Stark/Iron Man headlines the Iron Man trilogy and serves as the lead of all four Avengers films. Although 2008’s Iron Man, 2010’s Iron Man 2, and 2013’s Iron Man 3 all suffer from forgettable villains and underwhelming supporting characters, Downey Jr.’s commanding performance as Tony makes the movies enjoyable. Moreover, Iron Man prevails as a worthy leader of the Avengers.

All of these projects afford Downey Jr. enough narrative space to bland Tony’s arrogance and war profiteer history with his unbreakable resolve, sense of humor, and care for those around him. The MCU and Downey Jr. made Iron Man far more popular than his comic book counterpart, and that remains one of the franchise’s greatest achievements.

