‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Art Imagines the Tragic Death of Captain America

The writing is on the wall, and Marvel fans are dreading the end of Captain America’s story in Avengers: Endgame. Actor Chris Evans has sent fans into a frenzy with his comments about the future of Captain America, with many people dreading the potential death of Steve Rogers.

Now artist BossLogic has riled fans up once again with his latest work, depicting the final stand of Steve Rogers against the Mad Titan known as Thanos. Take a look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

We don’t believe that Cap’s death will be this tragic, because if he is going to go out swinging, it will be as the star-spangled champion fans have come to know and love over the last decade. And even so, he might not go out at all…

Evans drove fans into a frenzy when he posted on Twitter after finishing filming on Avengers: Endgame, with many people thinking he was saying goodbye to the character and to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans wrote. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Once the tweet made the rounds, Evans had to clarify his statement during an appearance at ACE Comic Con in Chicago.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” Evans said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.”

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo recently spoke out on Evans’ role in the MCU during an interview with USA Today, where he teased that Captain America might not be done after the dust settles in the upcoming crossover movie.

“I think it was more emotional for him than it was us because he’s not done yet. I won’t explain what that means but fans will soon understand what I’m talking about,” Russo said.

Of course, all of these comments have not put fans’ minds at ease — everyone wants to know what the future lies for Captain America and Chris Evans. We’ll learn the fate of Steve Rogers when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.