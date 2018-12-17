‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Predicts How Captain America Dies

Now that the Avengers: Endgame trailer is out, fan theory and speculation has seriously kicked up a notch. Fans are already spotting hints of a major time jump in the film; possible revelations about Ant-Man and the Quantum Realm; and a lot of theories about what Doctor Strange saw in his scan of 14,000,000+ possible ways the fight against Thanos could go.

Well, now we have a new theory to add onto the pile – one that once again predicts that Endgame will be… well, the “endgame” for one particular Avenger: Steve Rogers / Captain America!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest theory gaining some attention over on Reddit speculates that each of the original Avengers team members are going to have a sort of “full-circle arc” in Avengers: Endgame, which will bring them back to around to some kind of conclusion of the thematic arcs that began in their respective solo films.

In the case of Iron Man, it’s predicted that instead of Tony Stark proclaiming “I am Iron Man” like at the end of the first film, he’ll instead end Avengers: Endgame by announcing “I’m no longer Iron Man,” and perhaps taking up some other kind of official role as Tony Stark. For Thor, it will be having to once again learn to believe in himself as “worthy” – this time to inherit the full power of the Odinforce. However, for fans who saw Captain America: The First Avenger, it should be clear that, if this theory is correct, Steve Rogers’ ending would be a return to much more tragic circumstances:

The First Avenger ended with Steve making the ultimate sacrifice, piloting Red Skull’s massive war ship plane into the ocean, in order to end the threat of it and the Tesseract for good. Steve was of course saved from death by the Arctic ice and his Super Soldier Serum blood, but in Avengers: Endgame he may not get that another stay of death.

As this new theory goes, the trailer scene of Steve Rogers and Black Widow seemingly in the cockpit of a ship, had more dire implications that fans may realize. It’s speculated that the scene actually takes place at a climactic moment in Endgame, where Captain America volunteers to pilot a ship in another suicide mission, and looks at the picture of Peggy Carter that he keeps in his compass as a metaphorical way of finding his way back to her… likely in death. The circumstances aren’t heavily outlined, but Steve doing something like flying away with the Infinity Gauntlet (into somewhere like the Quantum Realm?) would make a whole lot of sense. In the comics, Cap has been one of the few trusted to be pure enough of heart to hold major cosmic artifacts like Cosmic Cubes or Infinity Stones, and his sacrifice would be the most poetic, as it would be simply fulfilling a destiny that was already supposed to happen.

…Although, we would hold out hope that somehow through the power of the Infinity Stones, or Quantum Realm (or something), Cap wouldn’t die and wouldn’t instead get transported back to 1945, to live out his days with Peggy, knowing others take up the mantle of protecting the world. Or at least have that dance hall with her waiting be his final vision before the end. There wouldn’t be a dry eye in the house.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.