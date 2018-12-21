‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory Imagines a Happy Ending for Captain America

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have literally faced a gauntlet of challenges over the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a culmination of their struggles set to boil over in Avengers: Endgame. And while every journey has been trying, few have faced as many obstacles as Steve Rogers AKA Captain America.

A fan theory suggests that the man out of time might end up back where he belongs, reunited with Peggy Carter after the events of Captain America: The First Avenger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This would be a fitting end for the character, especially considering that its widely assumed actor Chris Evans will be done with his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame.

The actor riled up fans when he posted a lengthy post on social media after wrapping up filming on the next Marvel Studios crossover flick.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans wrote. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Evans had to walk back that statement for fear of “spoiling” events in the upcoming movie, saying that he’s not necessarily finished in the role.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” Evans told fans at ACE Comic Con. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.”

In an interview with USA Today, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo teased that Evans might not be finished after the next film.

“I think it was more emotional for him than it was us because he’s not done yet,” Russo said. “I won’t explain what that means but fans will soon understand what I’m talking about.”

Maybe fans will learn the final fate of Captain America when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26, 2019.