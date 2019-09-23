Captain America Meets His Greatest Enemy In This Hilarious Avengers: Endgame Edit

Captain America was instrumental in defeating Thanos and saving the world along with the collective forces of good in Avengers: Endgame. Fans are still finding ways to make hilarious memes about the First Avenger, and the latest creation on Reddit finds him at odds with a very formidable enemy. That’s right the clever Redditor finds a way to turn the battle between the two Captain Americas on its head.

Now as fans will remember, Captain Americaheads back to the Battle of New York along with Iron Man, Ant-Man, and the Hulk. He goes to secure Loki’s staff but runs into himself from the past. The two have a spirited back and forth and brawl until the present-day version of the hero distracts his counterpart long enough to subdue him. It’s a very entertaining part of the film on its own merit.

But, what if Cap had to battle another version of himself? A hero who is more known from a series of Marvel memes from a couple of years ago than he is for taking down supervillains. Draculus pits our present-day Captain America against the version of him from that silly video from Spider-Man: Homecoming. The choice is sublime because many people wouldn’t even think about this meme anymore after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tidy work to be sure and the joke lands wonderfully.

Despite all the love for the now-retired hero after the big battle against Thanos, fans are still wondering about the particulars of his time-travel journey in Endgame. The writes have come forward a couple of times to talk about the end of Cap’s road in the MCU and how it makes sense along with the timeline if you really think about it. Even still, some people remain unconvinced.

Steve Rogers has to go back and place the Infinity Stones where he found them after the events of the movie. He says his goodbyes to Sam Wilson and Bucky before heading back to the past. But, then the heroes find Rogers sitting on a nearby park bench as an old man, and then he hands down his shield to Falcon. His decision to live out his life with Peggy Carter left some fans scratching their heads for sure. But, the writers stand behind that choice.

Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have mentioned multiple times that Steve Rogers was Peggy Carter’s husband. There was a nod to him in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Markus explained it again in reference to Endgame’s views on science during a panel as San Diego Comic-Con:

“Stephen [McFeely] and I are just so taken with the idea that Steve went back and somehow, therefore, has always been back. And he got to live his life Because you get Captain America loyalists who say that if Cap goes back in time, he is honor-bound to fix everything he knows is going to happen. So he has to go save Bucky, he has to prevent the Kennedy assassination… he’s a very busy man. But that’s not why we sent him back. We sent him back so that he could become a whole person, and finally come home from the war. We didn’t want him to go back and just keep adventuring, we wanted him to rest. And the only way we could come to that solution is if there are two Caps. Which I’m okay with.”

People will continue to argue about this one until the cows come home. Debate feels like it was baked into Endgame because so much of it is left up in the air. Luckily for the rest of us, Captain America is available to relive the adventure over and over during re-watches. Just like for Peter Parker and his schoolmates, he will be there to offer that earnest advice until someone else brandishes that shield.