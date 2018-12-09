‘Avengers: Endgame’ – Does Captain Marvel Save Iron Man from Dying in Space?

After what felt like the longest wait in history, Marvel fans have finally been graced with the first trailer for Avengers 4, officially titled Avengers: Endgame. Now that we have a little taste of what’s to come, we can safely say things are looking pretty bleak for our dear friend, Tony Stark.

The new trailer kicks off with the MCU’s very first hero, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), adrift in space. As if Tony didn’t suffer enough in Avengers: Infinity War, which forced him to not only lose the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin), but watch as his teenage prodigy turn to dust in his arms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We last saw Tony alone on Titan with Nebula (Karen Gillan), the daughter of Thanos who has more of an axe to grind with the Mad Titan than almost anyone (which is impressive considering he wiped out half of the universe’s population). While we’re not 100% certain if Nebula and Tony are still together, we do know that things aren’t going well for him.

“Part of the journey is the end,” Tony says in a recording to Pepper Potts. “Just for the record, being adrift in space with zero promise of rescue is more fun than it sounds. Food and water ran out four days ago. Oxygen will run out tomorrow morning. That’ll be it. When I drift off, I will dream about you. It’s always you.”

Excuse us while we take a moment to process this gut-wrenching message. There’s a moment in the trailer when it looks like Nebula might be resting her hand on Tony’s shoulder, but the coloring makes it impossible to know for sure. (This trailer has us asking lots of hand-related questions).

But here’s the real question… How will Tony (and possibly Nebula) get out of this situation? While it’s very possible that Iron Man won’t survive the events of Endgame, it’s unlikely our main character will die of starvation.

The most logical answer: Captain Marvel. We already know that Carol Danvers (who will be played by Brie Larson in the upcoming film) has experience with space and based on the post credits scene in Infinity War, she is definitely coming to save the day in Endgame.

We won’t know for sure until we see the events unfold in Captain Marvel, but right now, she seems like the Tony’s best bet for survival. Considering Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) pages her with a beeper, many speculate that Danvers has been hanging out in space ever since the ’90s, which is when her upcoming film takes place.

What do you think? Will Carol come to Tony’s rescue? Tell us in the comments!

Captain Marvel will hit theaters on March 8, 2019 and Avengers: Endgame is now set to be released on April 26, 2019.