7 Iconic Marvel Supervillains Introduced in the ’90s Who Changed Everything

The 1990s were a chaotic time for Marvel Comics, with numerous shake-ups in both the comics and the industry that have had long-lasting impacts. Marvel underwent sudden and significant shifts in sales, ranging from incredible success to near-complete bankruptcy. Of course, what ‘90s are really known for in regard to Marvel Comics were the numerous edgy anti-heroes adorned with leather and numerous guns, including Cable and Deadpool. And with the heroes so dark and violent, Marvel created supervillains whose evil and cruelty far eclipsed those of their crime-fighting rivals. These nightmare-inducing supervillains helped define one of the darkest ages in comic book history.

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New supervillains are always emerging to challenge Marvel’s greatest heroes. This was especially true for the X-Men, who during the ‘90s were at the height of their popularity and thus were faced with some of their greatest villains. From maniacal serial killers to evil doppelgangers, the 1990s bred some of Marvel’s most twisted villains of all time.

7) Dark Beast

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“Age of Apocalypse” is one of the greatest X-Men stories of all time. When a young Professor X is accidentally killed by a time-traveling mutant named Legion, the Earth transforms into a dystopian hellscape ruled by Apocalypse. The storyline featured many iconic alternate versions of beloved X-Men characters, and Beast had the scariest reimagining. Making his first appearance in 1994, Dark Beast is a version of Henry McCoy who never received Professor X’s guidance, leading him to become a sadistic mad scientist who worked for Apocalypse. When the timeline was reset, Dark Beast miraculously survived and was transported to the main Earth-616 universe. Dark Beast would commit many evil acts, including swapping places with the original Beast and creating his own Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Dark Beast is an even more ingenious character in hindsight because his existence served as a preview of the original Beast’s descent into villainy, becoming just as cruel and wicked as his evil counterpart.

6) Bastion

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The X-Men have battled countless Sentinels over the years, but Sebastian Gilberti, aka Bastion, is among the most intelligent and powerful of these mutant-hating killing machines. Debuting in 1996, Bastion is an amalgamation of the Sentinel’s Master Mold and Nimrod. As a human/Sentinel hybrid, Bastion is composed of the most advanced technology from the past and future. This mix gives him super-strength, technopathy, shapeshifting, teleportation, energy projection, and time-travel capabilities. In his most iconic and nefarious scheme, Bastion organized Operation: Zero Tolerance. At the heart of his plan to destroy all mutants was the infection of numerous humans with nanobots. These nanobots transformed them into Prime Sentinels when once activated began the campaign to eradicate all mutantkind. Although Bastion’s original master plan ultimately failed, he has since returned several times to continue being a scourge to mutants everywhere. And of course, Bastion acted as the main villain of X-Men ’97’s first season.

5) Exodus

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Grand Duc Bennet du Paris, aka Exodus, debuted in 1993 as one of the strongest telepathic and telekinetic mutants on Earth. Originally a 12th-century Crusader, Exodus’s mutant powers were awakened and enhanced by Apocalypse, who desired to make the telepath his champion. When Exodus rebelled against his new master, Apocalypse imprisoned him for thousands of years. In the modern age, Magneto freed Exodus, thereby making him a fiercely loyal member of both the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants and the Acolytes. Not only does Exodus’s psionic abilities allow him to manipulate matter at the subatomic level and rival the telepathic might of Professor X, but he possesses an additional power that makes him practically unstoppable. Exodus is fueled by faith, meaning that the more he or others believe in him, the stronger he will become. Although Exodus served as a lackey to Magneto for many years, he would eventually evolve into a wise and formidable leader himself. Exodus would even have a seat on Krakoa’s Quiet Council.

4) Onslaught

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In 1996, the two most important mutant leaders in the Marvel Universe inadvertently created a monster that combined their worst qualities. When Magneto ripped the adamantium from Wolverine’s bones, an enraged Professor X used all his psychic power to try to render the villain catatonic. However, this action inadvertently caused Professor X’s and Magneto’s darkest thoughts to merge into a separate psionic entity called Onslaught. Upon his escape from Professor X’s subconscious, Onslaught became a towering and malevolent monster. Initially working towards mutant supremacy, Onslaught soon realized that mutants were no better and sought to eradicate the entire universe. Possessing both Professor X’s telepathy and Magneto’s magnetokinesis, Onslaught was already a terrifying powerhouse even before he managed to absorb the near omnipotent abilities of Franklin Richards and X-Man. At his peak, Onslaught was among the most powerful villains in the Marvel Universe who could defeat the entire superhero community. Onslaught is the embodiment of Professor X and Magneto’s anger and frustration at the seeming futility of making a better world for mutants.

3) Maestro

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The Hulk has always been a character defined by the destruction and death that he could potentially cause. And in 1992, the Jolly Green Giant was confronted with his possible future self. In the bleak future of Earth-9200, a nuclear war ravaged the Earth and left it a desolate wasteland. Although the Hulk managed to survive the war, the prolonged exposure to all the residual radiation left over by the global fallout drove him mad, well, even madder. He destroyed his Bruce Banner persona and took full control. With this, the Hulk’s strength and intelligence increased significantly, and he renamed himself the Maestro. Obsessed with taking over the wasteland, Maestro killed every superpowered being who could challenge him. He then established himself as the ruthless dictator of the city of Dystopia. With the strength to kill Namor, Doctor Doom, and Hercules, Maestro is one of the Hulk’s most iconic and powerful villains. Maestro stands as a terrifying personification of the monster that the Hulk could one day become.

2) Omega Red

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Ever since his debut in 1992, Arkady Rossovich, aka Omega Red, cemented himself as one of Wolverine’s most iconic villains. Serving in the USSR army during the ‘60s, Rossovich was a vicious serial killer who, after surviving his execution, was drafted into Russia’s version of the Weapon X Program. After undergoing numerous torturous experiments and surgeries, Rossovich was reborn as the super-soldier killer cyborg Omega Red. This psychotic villain possesses a “death factor,” which allows him to release pheromones that can kill any normal human exposed to them. He also possesses immense superhuman strength, as well as regenerative and life-force-draining abilities. Omega Red’s most iconic weapons are twin indestructible metal tendrils implanted into his arms. He has fought Wolverine and other members of the Weapon X Program countless times. Whether working alone or for the Russian Government, Omega Red is a fearsome villain who has nearly killed multiple X-Men over the years.

1) Carnage

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There’s perhaps no villain in Marvel Comics more sadistic and vicious than Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. Making his first full appearance in 1992, Kassady is a notorious cannibalistic serial killer who’s been committing murders since he was a child. While serving eleven consecutive life sentences, Kassady became a cellmate of Eddie Brock. When the Venom Symbiote broke Eddie out of prison, it left behind an offspring that merged with Kassidy’s blood. Together, Kassidy and the new Symbiote became the terrifying Carnage who became a killing machine. Carnage is a villain so powerful and evil that his numerous bloody rampages partly led to Eddie reforming and becoming an anti-hero as he tried to stop the villain he inadvertently created. Whenever Carnage appears in a storyline, there’s bound to be a trail of bodies left in his wake as his rampages range from city-level to threatening the entire universe. Carnage will be remembered forever as one of the most notorious and nightmarish serial killers in comic book history.

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