Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals Best Look Yet at Chitauri Gorilla Design

When Thanos travelled from 2014 to the MCU present at the end of Avengers: Endgame, fans knew that he would bring with him an army of Chitauri and the past versions of the Black Order. However, no one was quite ready to see the massive Chitauri gorilla creatures that marched onto the battlefield. The massive monsters walked on all fours and towered over everyone attempting to fight against them. Of course, like every other character or creature in Avengers: Endgame, the Chitauri gorillas had a few tweaks to go through before the final design was decided upon.

The original Chitauri gorilla design wasn’t all that different from the version seen in the movie, though, so the changes were pretty minimal. Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz was the one to come up with the idea for these behemoths, and he has taken to Instagram to share the story of their inception, as well as the original design.

“Funny story, I was in between characters on Spider-Man: Far From Home and got this assignment,” Marantz wrote. “They were rethinking this character/creature in the final battle of Endgame and needed a new design. The prior designs were excellent, but turned out to be too big and so I pitched a big gorilla version on the Chitauri to [Ryan Meinerding] and he told me to go for it. I’m not sure how this guy fits in the alien race, he’s either a less involved version of the Chitauri or some genetically modified version for battle. Either way, I got it approved in the first pass. It was really exciting to work on Endgame again after so much time had passed. I was also really surprised how many of these guys ended up in the final battle sequence. Great times!”

The folks at Marvel clearly liked his initial idea for the gorillas, as they were quick to accept his first pitch. And when you look at the final version featured in Endgame, not much was changed.

