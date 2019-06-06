Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth Shares Hilarious Fake Ad of “Fat Thor”

Avengers: Endgame has been out in theaters for over a month now, and one character is still resonating with fans: Thor. In the movie, it’s revealed that five years after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Thor’s depression over losing to Thanos led to a surprising weight gain and an overall new, unkempt look. Now, the actor best known for playing Thor, Chris Hemsworth, is sharing some fun “Fat Thor” content. The actor posted a fake magazine ad from Fandom.com, which shows Thor promoting “Asgard’s #1 Selling Weight-GAIN Regimen.”

View this post on Instagram 😂😂 A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jun 5, 2019 at 10:14am PDT

Hemsworth shared the post with two cry-laugh emojis. As you can see, the ad shows a quote from the God of Thunder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I noticed a HUGE change to my body in just 5 years! With the help of pizza, beer and Fortnite, I GAINED the coveted ‘one-pack’ ab faster than a stroke of lightning! My co-workers tell me to cut back, I say ‘This beer, I like it, ANOTHER!!!’”

There are a lot of fun little details in the post, including an endorsement from Doctor Stephen Strange.

Many fans commented on the photo, enjoying the humorous faux ad.

“Can’t stop laughing,” @g7blaise wrote.

“This is the inspiration I need in my life,” @jnoakie added.

Jokes aside, the new version of Thor has been met with lots of positive reactions. There has been much discussion surrounding Hemsworth’s new look in Avengers: Endgame, but the general consensus is that it was an accurate depiction of depression with only a few bumps along the way (for example, Rhodey’s Cheese Wiz comment was ill-timed). Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt wrote about Thor’s transformation, which you can read here.

Man fans have also gravitated to “Fat Thor,” making him a popular new cosplay choice. Check out some fun Thor costumes here.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.