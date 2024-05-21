Ultimate Spider-Man: Marvel Confirms Which Villain Is Leading New Sinister Six

A new Sinister Six is about to be unleashed on the Ultimate Universe. Fans have gotten to see new takes on familiar heroes and villains in the rebooted Ultimate Universe, with one of the most popular titles being Ultimate Spider-Man. The creative team of Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto are firing on all cylinders, with a married-with-kids Peter Parker becoming Spider-Man much later in life than in the Marvel Prime Universe. Other changes include introducing the Green Goblin as an antihero, and having Uncle Ben as a supporting character instead of Aunt May. Next, readers can look forward to learning who is the mastermind behind the new Sinister Six.

Marvel released the August solicitations for its Ultimate line of comics, which includes Ultimate Spider-Man #8 by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto. The cover features Spider-Man battling Iron Man, but its the solicitation text that gives away the person leading the Sinister Six. Wilson Fisk / Kingpin is being built up as one of the major villains in Ultimate Spider-Man, with Spidey and Green Goblin working together to bring Kingpin down, as well as J. Jonah Jameson and Uncle Ben. But Kingpin is fighting back, forming the Sinister Six to deal with his problems.

"Kingpin gathers a team to deal with his masked-vigilante problem… But a group of super villains isn't the only challenge Spider-Man will face! Meanwhile, Green Goblin joins forces with…Doc Ock?" the solicitation reads. We don't know which villains will be a part of Kingpin's Sinister Six, but we've already met the Ultimate versions of Bullseye and Shocker, so those are two potential candidates.

Marvel introduces Ultimate She-Hulk

According to the first details surrounding Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's The Ultimates #3, the series will be introducing its own incarnation of She-Hulk. As the cover illustrates, she will be a part of the "army" led by Bruce Banner / Hulk, who has been rebranded as a sort of religious deity in the Ultimate Universe. This marks the latest time that an Ultimate Universe has reinvented She-Hulk, with the mantle being held by Betty Ross in Earth-1610.

"Introducing...the She-Hulk!" the description for the issue reads. "The Ultimates search for a means of destroying the Maker's most powerful pawn, the Hulk! And in the process they uncover an army of Hulks hidden away from the world – with She-Hulk at the helm!"

The covers and solicitations for August's Ultimate Spider-Man #8, Ultimate Black Panther #7, Ultimates #3, and Ultimate X-Men #6 are below.