Marvel Failed to Reserve AvengersEndgame.com, and Now Deadpool Has It

Marvel Studios has kicked off promotion for Avengers: Endgame, revealing the film’s mysterious title as well as the first teaser trailer. But Marvel and Disney are already facing their first hurdle in hyping up the upcoming film, and they have Deadpool to blame.

The domain name AvengersEndgame.com has already been purchased, and it takes you directly to the homepage for Once Upon a Deadpool.

We can’t confidently say that this is an expert troll game by the Deadpool marketing team, 20th Century Fox, or Ryan Reynolds himself. The Who.is report on the domain points to a proxy that was purchased through GoDaddy.

UPDATE: Twitter user @AGuyInChair claimed to own the domain AvengersEndgame.com and is looking to unload it in exchange for an invite to the premiere.

I own //t.co/sQcc4R3sCq and //t.co/spo7Bift9L. But I don’t want them. I want to trade them for tickets to the #AvengersEndgame premiere in LA. A guy can dream, can’t he? — Guy Inchair (@AGuyInChair) December 7, 2018

The original story follows below.

Perhaps even more interesting is the fact that the domain was purchased on April 27th — the same day as the theatrical release of Avengers: Infinity War.

So the owner of the domain is a mystery, and it’s possible that a fan saw the movie the day it opened in theaters made multiple guesses as to what the sequel would be called based on the content and dialogue of the movie. Given that Avengers: Endgame was one of the earliest predictions for the title, this seems like the most likely sequence of events.

That person could be waiting for a phone call from Disney in hopes of receiving a hefty payday, but unfortunately their identity is anonymous. In the meantime, there seems to be no problem in taking advantage of the explosive buzz for Avengers: Endgame and directing some of it toward Once Upon a Deadpool.

ComicBook.com has reached out to 20th Century Fox in hopes of finding out if they actually own the domain, but we have not heard back at press time.

Who ever owns the domain, this is expert-level trolling and perfectly in step with the Deadpool franchise. So kudos, Ryan Reynolds and the crew behind the franchise. This might not be their idea, but they might have inspired some shenanigans from some enterprising fans.

Avengers: Endgame will premiere in theaters on April 27, 2019.

Once Upon a Deadpool will debut on the big screen on December 21st.