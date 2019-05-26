Star Walk 2 Added Avengers Constellations to Celebrate Endgame

Avengers: Endgame has been such a hit, it now has plenty of constellations named after it…well, kind of. Star-gazing app Star Walk 2 has announced the app has added four new constellations paying homage to the latest entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a release from the apps developers, the new constellations “Ant-Man,” “Iron Man,” “Rocket Raccoon,” and “Captain Marvel” to name a few.

Using augmented reality, Star Walk 2 turns your phone into the ultimate star-gazing guide, pointing out the various constellations all across the cosmos. The full description of the new Avengers: Endgame constellations can be found below.

“Meet the new extraordinary constellations created by the scientists of the Institute of Astronomy of the Russian Academy of Sciences (INASAN) on the occasion of the release of the MARVEL film “Avengers: Endgame”. The constellations for the legendary superheroes are not ordinary ones — the stars in them have a lot in common with their heroes.

The constellations are available for free in the “Additional Сontent” section of the app. You will find there the constellations of Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Thor and other members of the Avengers team, as well as a detailed description of each object.”

Endgame continues its tear at the box office, inching closer to Avatar’s all-time record with each passing day. Through Friday night, the Russo Brothers-helmed film has grossed $2.65 billion worldwide, some $138 million short of Avatar‘s $2.79 worldwide haul. Endgame is fully expected to pass $800m domestically this weekend thanks to the holiday.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn during the film’s opening weekend. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

Star Walk 2 is available both through the App Store and on Google Play.

Avengers: Endgame is now showing while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 2nd. Captain Marvel will be available digitally on May 28th ahead of a home media release on June 11th.