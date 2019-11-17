Avengers: Endgame Deleted Scene Shows Thor Trying to Kiss Valkyrie

With the release of The Infinity Saga box set from Marvel Studios, the superhero powerhouse has released a lot of new deleted scenes that were previously unseen. While many of the home video releases from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have contained a lot of deleted scenes, some of them have been kept under wraps for various reasons — until now. And one of those scenes nearly set up a new romantic partner for the God of Thunder, though it’s probably for the best that it was cut from the final edit before it was released in theaters.

A deleted scene included for Avengers: Endgame provides an alternate version of Thor’s meeting with Valkyrie just after he dubs her the new leader of Asgard. In the clip, Thor attempts to kiss her, though she denies him. They then joke about it to deflate the awkwardness of the situation, though it’s very clear that she turned down Thor’s romantic advances.

While Thor: Ragnarok seemed to indicate that there was some romantic tension between the two characters, Avengers: Endgame seemingly put that to bed by affirming the two as friends. And with the upcoming release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it seems more likely that Thor will rekindle his relationship with Jane Foster, with actress Natalie Portman confirmed to return to the franchise in the new movie.

Valkyrie actress Tessa Thompson also teased that her character could get a new love interest, stating that kings need their own queen while teasing her role as the new ruler of Asgard in Thor: Love and Thunder.

And while her character will take on a new important role in the upcoming film, Thompson explained that she’s more excited to see Portman’s return as the Mighty Thor, becoming the new God of Thunder in the upcoming film.

“I’m just looking super forward to seeing a woman wield the hammer,” Thompson said at ACE Comic Con earlier this year. “Natalie’s already getting buff and I’m going to teach her my trick about grunting. Let me text her now about that, actually. [laughs] I’m really looking forward to the next phase, I think it’s going to be an exciting one.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 5, 2021.

