Avengers: Endgame Director Is “Almost Disappointed” in the Film’s Success

It’s taken 22 films over the course of the last decade, but fans have finally gotten to witness the end of the Infinity Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it all came in the events of Avengers: Endgame. The film has been an unprecedented success, likely set to make $2 billion in just its second weekend at the box office.

But with all of the attention on the film’s financial milestones, fans aren’t focusing on the individual achievements of the actors, the crew, the visual effects artists, and everyone who helped make Avengers: Endgame happen. At least, that’s what co-directory Anthony Russo seems to think.

“I have to be honest with you. I’m almost disappointed that the movie did so well, because it’s like, the box office story is literally dominating the conversation and it’s not the most interesting part of the story,” Anthony said while speaking on the ReelBlend Podcast.

His brother Joe Russo added, “It’s always about the narrative, too, of these movies in the marketplace. How did it do? Did it break a record? Did it beat the last one? That stuff is really critical to the life of a movie. And of course, we were hoping that it was going to break the international record. Because that’s a story, right?”

“And then you’re hoping and praying that it beats the domestic, which was set by Infinity War last year. Otherwise, frankly, [for] some people looks like a failure. It’s crazy that a movie like this has these kinds of demands on it.”

Some fans seem just as excited to see how much money the film will make as much as they are excited to find out about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And with Avengers: Endgame set to make $2 billion faster than any film ever, there’s a lot to look forward to.

The film is already in 5th place on the list of worldwide box office grosses, achieving that milestone in less a week. But while audiences are responding positively to the film, fans should start recognizing the people who made it happen.

Maybe an Academy Award would help, too?

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. You can catch our own Q&A with the director next week, when Game Over: An Evening With Joe Russo airs on Facebook Live on Monday, May 6th.

