‘Avengers: Endgame’ Director Reveals the Take on Doctor Doom He Wants to See in the MCU

Avengers: Endgame will have the Avengers facing off against Thanos once more, but Joe and Anthony Russo have their eye on another villain they would love to see in the MCU at some point, and his name is Doctor Doom.

Doctor Doom has yet to appear in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe thanks to the rights for the character being in Fox’s control as he is a part of the Fantastic Four roster of characters they currently hold. With the Fox and Disney deal expected to go through, however, it is only a matter of time until Doom can be brought over to the MCU, and there is one particular version of the character that Joe Russo would like to make it over from Fox.

“I’d love to see Noah [Hawley]’s interpretation of that character,” Joe told Business Insider. “Anything that Noah does.”

Hawley is known for his work on Legion and Fargo, and when he last spoke about the project a script was still being worked on, but what they had the studio really liked. Unfortunately, the Disney Fox merger has left the project somewhat in limbo, as it is unsure if after the merger Disney would want to move forward with the film.

“I think the question now revolves around the merger of Fox and Disney and whether that happens, and what would happen to all those Marvel projects once it does,” Hawley said. “There is some uncertainty there. I think the film studio [Fox] would like to move quickly and make the movie, that’s my hope. Now we’re just talking about how and when we are going to do that.”

Marvel writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have their own takes on Doctor Doom, and for Markus getting the character right means sticking to the comics.

“One: I would do the thing that they never do which is to stick to the comic book and make him the king of his own country and have a big metal helmet on,” Markus told Fat Man on Batman. “He looks like Darth Vader. It works in Star Wars, just do it again. They’re like, ‘He’s an American scientist who is jealous of their relationship.’ No! He’s a nut-bag with a metal mask!”

“I can completely understand the impulse,” Markus said. “It’s like, you have to make it relatable. You have to relate it to these characters. You want them all to have a past together. I get it but it doesn’t work because he has to wind up in a ridiculous place unless you’re just gonna put him in a leather jacket and call him “Vic.” You’ve gotta go put on a cape. Either you’re gonna leave yourself the task of getting all the way over to a guy in a cape or just make him a guy in a cape!”

As for the MCU, the Avengers have enough to worry about at the moment, and fans will see that conclusion when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, 2019.