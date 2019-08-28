Avengers: Endgame Director Has No Regrets About Film, Wouldn’t Change a Thing

Avengers: Endgame is still having an effect on audiences even months after its release. With this much success, it would be hard to picture the filmmakers going back and changing much of anything. That doesn’t stop fans from asking Joe and Anthony Russo if they would use their own version of a time heist to go back and tweak any small details that they could be unhappy with.

During a recent Talks With Google event, Joe Russo got asked by another fan what he would go back in time and edit. Russo offered a lengthy response to a question the duo has heard countless times. The past is the past and as the movie alludes to, everything works out exactly like it is supposed to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Russo explained, “If we regret anything by the end of it, then we did not do our jobs right…As we’re making the film, we’re shooting a year. So something we shot two months in we can watch three months later in the edit room and decide we don’t like performance, we don’t like the tone, we didn’t get the joke right, we didn’t get the emotion right and we reshoot it.”

Making a film the size of Avengers: Endgame means there are bound to be reshoots and tweaks throughout the process until the moment the movie hits theaters. If anything particularly troublesome popped up in the cut of the film, it was probably filed down by the time the movie reached audiences worldwide.

“So, all the way up until we deliver these movies. The famous I am Iron Man line was literally shot like two months before this film was in theaters. It’s an exceedingly iterative process and the only limits are how much sleep you need to get,” he continued.

Part of the journey is the end, and for the directors, that means the conclusion can be as satisfying as the ride to get to that crucial moment. Russo summarized it, “We really don’t regret anything about it. We’re very happy with how it turned out.” They sound at peace with their decision making and the way viewers have responded to the entire spectacle this summer. Unfortunately, they’re going to be explaining the ins and outs of the universe they left their mark on for the rest of their careers.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.