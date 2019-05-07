Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Would Direct Batman Movie

Tonight in Los Angeles, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis sat down with Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo to discuss the massive success of the film and how he went about closing out over a decade of storytelling spanning more than 20 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Along the way, Davis took some fan questions — the last one of which was a popular one: what is the DC movie that Russo would be willing to take on? The answer was easy for Russo, who has long identified himself as a comic book fan since before he was making movies.

“As far as what I collected as a kid, I collected Batman. [That] was one of the DC characters I collected,” Russo said. “So it would have to be Batman.” Ironically, Russo’s brother Anthony, who co-directed Avengers: Endgame with him, was the one behind the camera for the 2011 Community episode “Foosball and Nocturnal Vigilantism,” which had a subplot about a DVD of The Dark Knight and featured Abed Nadir (Captain America: Civil War‘s Danny Pudi) in a Batman cape and cowl. In the episode, Annie accidentally breaks Abed’s limited-edition The Dark Knight DVD and stages a break-in to their apartment to hide it. Abed suits up as Batman himself to find the purported burglars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, right now the Batman franchise is in the hands of Planet of the Apes franchise star Matt Reeves, who has been working on a film called The Batman for some time now. There is no word yet on exactly who will appear in that movie or what it will be, although rumors have primarily centered on the idea of a prequel (possibly a period piece) that would explore Bruce’s early days as Batman (so — not exactly like Batman Begins but the period shortly after that). Given that, it seems unlikely that Warner Bros. will be looking for a new Batman filmmaker right away. Time will tell, though, whether having what looks like it will be the highest-grossing film of all time might give Russo some pull when and if he decides he is ready to wade back into the superhero filmmaking world.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!