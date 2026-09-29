Two Versions of the Same Spider-Man Comic Sold for Wildly Different Prices (& the Reason Might Surprise You)

Casual comic book readers and collectors may believe that one comic is just like another, but two copies of the same Spider-Man issue have just sold for completely different prices. The pieces were recently sold as part of Heritage Auctions‘ weekly comic book auction and were copies of The Amazing Spider-Man #101. The 1971 issue is notable for one specific reason – it featured the first appearance of Morbius the Living Vampire. In recent years, the antihero became the subject of ridicule thanks to his big screen appearance in 2021. Played by Jared Leto, the film was swamped in controversy over Leto’s method acting process during filming, and marketing leading fans to believe that the film would have a direct tie-in to Spider-Man did not help when scenes in the trailer were cut from the final edit. However, when it comes to the comic book iteration of the character, it seems he can still attract attention.

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During the auction on September 22, one copy of this comic sold for $536, while another example sold for $1,830. So why the difference in price? It all comes down to the grading of these two comics. As you would expect, the comic graded the highest sold for the most money, but that is only part of the story in these two lots, as the lower graded item actually has some specific details that should have brought the two values closer together. The most expensive copy carries a CGC grading of NM-9.2 (near-mint) while the lower priced on comes with a VF-8.0 (very fine) appraisal. What is strange with these two gradings is that the listings say the pages of the higher graded issue has cream to off-white pages, while the lower graded one has off-white to white. This would suggest that the quality of the lower graded example is actually the one that should be commanding higher prices, but that is the enigma of buying graded comic books.

Grading Beats Page Quality When It Comes to Comic Books

When looking at comic book auctions and the prices certain issues can deliver, there are many factors that can impact the hammer value. The paper quality is just a small part of the grading process, so even finding a version with the brightest pages may not gain the highest grade or sell for the best price. A CGC grading takes into account the structural condition of the entire comic, looking at whether there are any creases, tears, blemishes on the cover, fading, and several other factors that combine to make up the official grade. This means that while the lower graded version of The Amazing Spider-Man #101 has a better quality page coloring, the listing notes creasing on one page, marker on the cover, stress lines on the spine and a rusty staple. For someone looking to add a version of this comic to their collection and make other collectors jealous, then it is these details that matter.

Of course, the desirability of a particular issue paramount in this kind of auction. If there is no significance about the issue, then even the $536 sale would be way out of reach and someone would be looking to pay maybe $100 at most. The Amazing Spider-Man #101 is a heavy hitter, being positioned in 19th place on Overstreet’s list of top Bronze Age comics. The issue’s introduction of Morbius is something that also isn’t just a simple first appearance of a character, but is historically significant because of what Morbius is. In early 1971, the Comics Code Authority changed a long-standing ban on vampires appearing in mainstream comics, meaning that Morbius was among the first vampires to ever appear in a comic book. That kind of story is exactly what makes such a comic a grail to comic book historians and serious collectors. However, this sale suggests that if you are willing to accept some minor defects, you could easily add a 50 year old comic to your collection without having to break the bank.