5 Marvel Beings That Even Doctor Doom Has to Be Careful Around

Doctor Doom is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the next big bad in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. This makes sense because Doctor Doom has been one of the most powerful and dangerous characters in Marvel Comics for many years. In the comic book version of “Secret Wars,” he recreated the world in his own image and became God Emperor Doom. In the more recent “One World Under Doom” storyline, he conquered the entire planet and became the ruler over all until he sacrificed his power to save the only person he cared about. With that said, Doctor Doom has limitations, and there are several comic book characters who he has to be very careful around and who could cause him problems if he ever overstepped his place in the universe.

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Doctor Doom even had to reach out to one of these beings in “One World Under Doom” to help him undo the damage he had caused. It is also important to know that two of these beings have made appearances in the MCU already, one on Disney+ and the other in a Thor movie. Even the man who beat Galactus once has to watch himself around these Marvel Comics characters.

5) Oblivion

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Oblivion debuted in Iceman #1 (1984) by J.M. DeMatteis and Alan Kupperberg. This is Marvel Comics’ personification of nothingness or non-existence. It is the sibling of Death, Eternity, and Infinity, and its main goal is the total annihilation of all life and matter across the Multiverse. Its powers include a vast cosmic intelligence, matter manipulation, flight, force fields, teleportation, energy blasts, and superhuman strength. He does not possess full omnipotence, so it is more vulnerable than other cosmic abstracts.

Doctor Doom and Oblivion don’t have a history together, and that is likely better for Doom in the grand scheme of things. Oblivion is best known as a recurring and obsessive nemesis of Quasar (Wendell Vaughn), and they battled a great deal during Mark Gruenwald’s run on Quasar’s solo series from 1989 to 1994. In some interesting trivia, it was Oblivion who gave Doorman (who also appeared in the Wonder Man Disney+ series) powers to act as an unwitting portal to the Darkforce Dimension. Oblivion most recently appeared in GODS (2023) by Dan Watters and Kev Walker.

4) Death

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Death is a cosmic entity who has played a large role in several Marvel Comics storylines, while also appearing in the MCU thanks to the Disney+ series Agatha All Along. Death made her first appearance in her modern form in Captain Marvel #26 (1973) by Mike Friedrich and Jim Starlin. Death is an abstract entity who personifies mortality itself, and she is the twin of Oblivion and the antithetical counterpart to Eternity.

Death has existed since the universe’s creation and rules the Realm of Death, overseeing all the lesser death-gods and the afterlife. Her powers include near-omnipotence, near-omniscience, immortality, reality warping, shapeshifting, teleportation, manipulation over energy, matter, and time, and the absolute authority to kill or resurrect virtually anyone. It was Death rejecting Thanos that caused him to wipe out half of existence to impress her. Death appeared in Agatha All Along, played by Aubrey Plaza.

3) Eternity

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Eternity made his debut in Strange Tales #138 (1965) by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. He was introduced during “The Eternity Saga” storyline when Doctor Strange encountered him. Eternity is the living embodiment of time and the sentience of an entire universe. He was formed during the Big Bang, after the previous universe died, and he represents all matter within it from galaxies down to subatomic particles.

It is true that Thanos overpowered and imprisoned Eternity while wielding the Infinity Gauntlet. His powers include near-omnipotence, near-omniscience, immortality, and the ability to manifest avatars or forms perceptible to lesser beings from the “Dimension of Manifestations.” Unlike many entities mentioned here, he has been captured more than once, and Nightmare did so twice, although one time it resulted in Earth’s destruction. He made his MCU debut already in Thor: Love and Thunder, where he helped resurrect Gorr’s daughter, Love.

2) The Living Tribunal

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Unlike many entities on this list, Doctor Doom has had interactions with the Living Tribunal. This entity debuted in Strange Tales #157 (1967) by Stan Lee, Marie Severin, and Herb Trimpe. The Living Tribunal is Marvel’s supreme multiversal judge, a three-faced entity representing equity, vengeance, and necessity. He maintains cosmic balance across all realities and answers only to the One Above All. His powers include reality warping, near-omniscience, manipulation of matter and energy, and the ability to create and destroy worlds.

He also has a cosmic awareness that exceeds both Galactus and the Beyonder. He is technically mortal and has died and been resurrected before, but when he encountered Doctor Doom, his true powers were shown. In “One World Under Doom,” Doctor Doom cast a spell that kept him from ever being beaten, but after Valeria Richards was accidentally killed, he made a deal with the Living Tribunal to resurrect her in exchange for Doom paying the price for his actions.

1) The One Above All

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There is one being who not only towers above Doctor Doom but also over all beings in the Multiverse, including abstract entities like Eternity, Oblivion, and Death. The One Above All is Marvel’s version of God, the highest creative force in known existence. It is the source of all there is, was, and ever will be, and it is more powerful than all its creations combined. The Living Tribunal is actually the servant of the One Above All and acts on its behalf.

As the supreme being in the Multiverse, the One Above All is omnipotent, omnipresent, and omniscient. It transcends all cosmic powers and abstract entities. At one time, Marvel Comics showed the One Above All taking a human appearance, and it was no less than Jack Kirby himself, living in the House of Ideas, where all ideas are formed. In the recent lead-in to “Hulk War,” Captain Marvel told Wolverine she went to the One Above All to ask for help, and it refused, which explains why it has not interfered in events from the past, as it allows the universe to deal with problems on its own.