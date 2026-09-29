3 MCU Villains Who Wouldn’t Stand a Chance Against the DCU Superman

David Corenswet’s Superman is the lynchpin of the DCU, and while he is still early in his superhero career, he could easily take on some of the biggest threats from the MCU. Comparisons between the casts of Marvel and DC are evergreen, with fans of each long pondering about battles between the Avengers, the Justice League, and various other heroes and villains from both franchises. While we may never get to see a Marvel vs. DC project in live-action, the up-to-date cinematic takes on characters from both companies make it pretty easy to compare figures from the MCU and the DCU.

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There are tons of MCU villains who the DCU’s Superman could easily take out, as regular humans like Wilson Fisk and weaker villains like the Flag Smashers stand no chance againt him. So, this list will only focus on villains who are viewed in the MCU as immensley powerful, or who’s massive roles in the franchise would have played out entirely different if Superman were around.

3) The Abomination

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When it comes to brute strength, the Abomination is one of the most powerful villains in the MCU. Emil Blonsky and his gamma-radiated alter ego made their debut in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, with him going hand-to-hand with one of Marvel’s strongest superheroes. While Abomination was eventually brought down, he devestated Harlem before Hulk could subdue him, proving how much of a threat he is. While Abomination has appeared in later projects like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we haven’t seen him in action all that much. While the character is more reserved nowadays, he is likely just as powerful.

If Superman were around, however, the Abomination wouldn’t stand a chance. The DCU’s Superman took out a monster significantly larger than Abomination in his first appearance, and he even faced off against a clone just as powerful as him. Abomination’s main advantage over heroes is his brute strength, but based on what we’ve seen so far, Superman easily outmatches him.

2) Ego the Living Planet

Ego the Living Planet is a Celestial who threatens to take over the entire Marvel universe, with him manipulating the Guardians in order to achieve his villainous plan. While he takes a human form in order to interact with Star-Lord and the gang, Ego is an ever-expanding cosmic force who terraforms planets in order to increase the amount of matter that he consists of. In the film, the Guardians are only able to defeat Ego by navigating through his treacherous terrains, getting to his core, and blowing up his brain with a bomb, something that requires the cooperation of the entire Guardians team.

However, Superman could easily take out Ego on his own, and most likely in the blink of an eye. The 2025 Superman film shows Clark flying so fast that he is able to escape a black hole. This act alone goes a long way in showing how powerful he is. So, if faced with Ego, Superman could easily fly through the planet like a bullet, destroying his subterranean brain and taking Ego down. Now, Clark probably wouldn’t want to kill Ego, but he easily could.

1) Loki

While the Thor sequels and his Disney+ solo series has reformed him into a hero, Loki began his tenure in the MCU as one of the franchise’s most powerful villains. After acting as an antagonist in Thor, he served as the main villain in The Avengers. It took the entirety of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to take Loki and his Chitauri Army, and they only did so after New York City sustained massive damage.

If Superman were around, however, the Battle of New York wouldn’t have been front-page news. The 2025 film features Superman easily taking down an army of flying Raptors, meaning that the airborn Chitauri wouldn’t be an issue for him. Superman could most likely also handle the alien Leviathan, with his speed and strength meaning that they may not have even reached the ground. On top of that, Superman could have stopped everything by simply grabbing Loki and flying him back through the portal, where we could destroy the mothership and make it back home before any damage was done.