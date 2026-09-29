Daredevil: Born Again Star Teases “Explosive” Final Season That Will “Rattle Expectations” [Exclusive]

Marvel Studios is ending Daredevil: Born Again just when hype for the series is reaching new peaks. Born Again Season 3 is already an exciting event as the full “Defenders” team from the former Marvel Netflix universe will finally get their run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Beyond that highly anticipated reunion, Born Again Season 3 will have to deal with Matt Murodck/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) being locked up in prison for his vigilante activities, while his nemesis, Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), is locked out of NYC’s underworld for overstepping his power as former mayor.

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That’s a lot of drama and some good superhero action awaiting us when Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 premieres next year, but some fans may feel like tapping out before that. Knowing the next season is the end has discouraged some fans, but one actor from the show told us there is still a very good reason to lock in for the final chapter.

Matthew Lillard Teases Epic & Surprising Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

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Actor Matthew Lillard (Scream, Five Nights at Freddy’s) joined Daredevil: Born Again in Season 2 as the enigmatic “Mr. Charles,” a CIA operative who is a subordinate of director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Mr. Charles was sent to work with Mayor Wilson Fisk, creating an illegal smuggling ring in NYC’s harbor. It was revealed that Mr. Charles also recruits and/or coerces superpowered people into black ops service, including Defenders team member Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and, more recently, assassin Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye (Wilson Bethel). There will be no telling what Mr. Charles will be up to when Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 begins, but we figure it won’t be good for the heroes.

ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian got a chance to speak with Matthew Lillard at the press junket for Amazon’s new TV miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s Carrie (in which Lillard plays school principal Henry Grayle). The question at hand was, ‘Why should MCU fans still be excited for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3?’ While he was upset about the show’s abrupt cancellation, Lillard wasn’t worried at all about what they have accomplished with Season 3.

“I do think it’s in the hands of Dario [Scardapane], who is a great storyteller,” Lillard said. “I think that the show, this season, is going to be explosive, and is really going to rattle a lot of people’s expectations.”

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That last bit about how Born Again Season 3 will “rattle expectations” only twists the knife of the cancellation that much deeper. Now it sounds like we could get a twist that would make Season 4, or some kind of spinoff (like a Defenders reboot) even more exciting.

“I, too, am sad. It was a shocking move,” Lillard said, regarding the cancellation. “I think that cast is incredible, and the storytelling is incredible, and I was disappointed, totally.”

Carrie premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 7th. Check out more interviews with the cast on the ComicBook YouTube page!