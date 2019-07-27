Avengers: Endgame Directors Guess Keanu Reeves’ Potential MCU Role

✖

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo aren't privy to what role awaits John Wick star Keanu Reeves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Joe agrees Reeves could make a good Moon Knight.

"That's a good question," Anthony said with a laugh when prompted by IMDb host Kevin Smith to cast the fan-favorite star in a Marvel Studios role. Added Joe, "I don't know, it's limitless, right?"

When Smith nominated Reeves for Moon Knight, Joe said, "Right, that's a good call."

For the Russos, who have bid farewell to the MCU for the foreseeable future, no longer having secrets to keep is a welcome change of pace.

"We have an idea of what like the next one or two are, just from tangentially hearing about it while we were there, I don't know," Joe admitted. "We don't want to know, in a way."

"One of the great experiences of making Endgame for us — I mean, they were all magnificent experiences, all four of those Marvel movies for us — but making Endgame was a particular thrill. That was the only movie where we were not thinking about the future at all," added Anthony.

"We were only thinking about how do we bring a sense of closure to the road we'd traveled up to that point, and it was really liberating for us. I think the opportunity for Joe and I to just sort of give an end to it and let it go was really cathartic for us."

Marvel Studios unveiled Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Thor: Love and Thunder at San Diego Comic-Con — so far all without Reeves — but studio chief Kevin Feige recently told ComicBook.com with a laugh, "We talk to him for almost every film we make."

"I don't know when, if, or ever he'll join the MCU," Feige added, "but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it."

Reeves earlier picked metal-clawed mutant Wolverine when asked which Marvel or DC Comics character he'd most like to play.

Avengers: Endgame is available to own on Digital HD July 30 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 13.